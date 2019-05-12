To help make sure you stay informed on the most shared and talked about stories across North Texas, each Saturday and Sunday we'll revisit 5 stories from the previous week and capsulize them in this digest with the most recent updates.

Parents Demand to Know How Newborn Son Ended up on Floor of Hospital

A newborn premature baby ended up on a Dallas hospital floor after a nurse had a seizure. His mother is demanding to know why it took the hospital several hours to let her know what happened. Click here to read more about this story.

Tracking Your Kid's Cellphone? Their Location Can Be Faked

Many parents use GPS apps to track their children. But few parents know what many teenagers do - that their GPS location can secretly be faked. Click here to read more about this story.

Former President George W. Bush Hosts Warrior Open Golf Tournament

Former President George W. Bush was on the green at Trinity Forest Golf Club on Monday as military personnel who were seriously wounded or injured since September 11, 2001 played in the Warrior Open Golf Tournament. Click here to read more about this story.

North Texas Students Find Inspiration in 'Hamilton' Musical

The hit musical "Hamilton" will wrap up its run with Dallas Summer Musicals this weekend, but its cast and crew could not say goodbye to North Texas without lending a little inspiration to the next generation. Click here to read more about this story.

Art or Trash? Fort Worth Man Fined for Hanging Shopping Cart in a Tree

Who decides what makes art -- art? A homeowner in Fort Worth's Arlington Heights neighborhood is fighting to prove that a shopping cart hanging from a tree counts. Now he'll have to prove it to a judge. Click here to read more about this story.

