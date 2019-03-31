To help make sure you stay informed on the most shared and talked about stories across North Texas, each Saturday and Sunday we'll revisit 5 stories from the previous week and capsulize them in this digest with the most recent updates.

Man Accused in Deep Ellum Beating Bonds Out of Jail, Shaves Beard

The man accused of beating a woman outside a Deep Ellum bar last week has once again bonded out of jail. Austin Shuffield was arrested and booked into jail Friday morning, according to jail records, on a charge of unlawfully carrying a weapon. After paying the $1,000 bond, Shuffield, who is now clean-shaven, was free to go Friday. Click here to read more about this story.

Teen Says His Hairstyle Cost Him a Job

A 17-year-old in Fort Worth says he was turned away from a summer job at Six Flags Over Texas because of his hairstyle -- shoulder-length dreadlocks he's been growing for years. Six Flags says it has a policy against "extreme hairstyles." Click here to read more about this story.

Fort Worth Woman Survives Rare Flesh-Eating Infection

She fell while in her attic. Three days later, a flesh-eating infection was threatening her life. Click here to read more about this story.

Sun Shines Bright on Keller Artist's Sign-Making Hobby

A Keller artist welcomes the spring sunshine. As a matter of fact, his work is dependent on the sun shining. Click here to read more about this story.

Texas Rangers Unveil 2019 Ballpark Food

It's officially basball season in North Texas, and that means the Texas Rangers once again have some Texas-sized bites up for grabs at Globe Life Park this year. From a 2-pound chicken strip to vegan street tacos, click here to see more of the left-field offerings available for the 2019 season. Click here to read more about this story.

