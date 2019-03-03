From right: Jason Witten is back! Fort Worth police search for a man accused of impersonating a cop and a Dallas woman climbs to the top of a beauty empire.

Three Killed in Suspicious Cedar Hill House Fire; 4 Officers Treated and Released for Smoke Inhalation

The investigation into a triple-fatal house fire that injured a fourth person in Cedar Hill early Thursday has shifted to a criminal investigation, police say. Click here to read more about this story.

Jason Witten Ending Retirement, to Return to Dallas Cowboys for 2019 Season

After a year in the broadcast booth, Jason Witten is coming out of retirement to play a 16th season for the Dallas Cowboys, the team says. Click here to read more about this story.

Detectives Seeking Help in Finding Police Impersonator Who Attacked Woman

Fort Worth police detectives are asking for the public’s help in finding a man who impersonated a police officer and sexually assaulted a woman during a supposed traffic stop. Click here to read more about this story.

Dallas Woman Climbs to the Top of the Beauty Empire

It is the top-selling beauty tool on the market, one that millions of women use in their bathrooms every day. The GloPRO made by BeautyBio is an at-home microneedling tool that claims to regenerate skin, making it firmer and smoother. It was created by a woman in Dallas who says she never gave up on her mission to spread truth in beauty. Click here to read more about this story.

Women Demand Refunds After Local Med Spa Suddenly Closes

Women in McKinney said they are out hundreds of dollars after a local med spa abruptly closed. When they couldn't track down the owner, they called NBC 5 Responds. Click here to read more about this story.

