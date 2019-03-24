To help make sure you stay informed on the most shared and talked about stories across North Texas, each Saturday and Sunday we'll revisit 5 stories from the previous week and capsulize them in this digest with the most recent updates.
College Student Murdered in Fort Worth Fight Involving 50 People: Police
Police are investigating the Sunday night shooting death of an 18-year-old college student killed during a fight involving as many as 50 people at a Fort Worth apartment complex. As of this writing no one has been arrested and a suspect has not been named. Click here to read more about this story.
Human Bones Found on DFW Airport Property Identified
Skeletal remains found in January on Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport property have been identified as a 48-year-old man, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office. Click here to read more about this story.
North Richland Hills Police Recover 100-Year-Old Stolen Swing, Family Heirloom
A 100-year-old swing and family heirloom stolen from a home in North Richland Hills over the weekend was recovered by police and returned to the family Tuesday. "I was just shocked," said Matt Gildon, the great-grandson of the man who built the swing. Click here to read more on the story and how the swing was found.
Local Whataburger Team to Compete in 'Whatagames'
A Whataburger crew in north Texas is one of 22 teams selected to compete in the 'Whatagames.' Click here to read more about this story.
Wallaby, Yes a Wallaby, Captured in Dallas
Officers with Dallas Animal Control captured a wallaby on a leisurely jaunt in the east Dallas neighborhood of Lakewood Wednesday morning. Click here to read more about this story.