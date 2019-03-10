To help make sure you stay informed on the most shared and talked about stories across North Texas, each Saturday and Sunday we'll revisit 5 stories from the previous week and capsulize them in this digest with the most recent updates.

In our 5+5 format, we published the first 5 on Saturday morning, while you can find the second five below.

Fort Worth Woman Mauled by Pit Bull Along Trinity Trails

A Fort Worth woman is recovering after she was attacked and mauled by a pit bull while jogging along the city's popular Trinity Trails. Caitlin Keen, an avid runner who came in 1st place in this year's Cowtown marathon and qualified for the Olympics, was running when she was suddenly attacked. The dog was taken by city officials and will be quarantied for 10 days until a decision is made. Go here to see our interview with Keen. Click here to read more about this story.

Fort Worth Woman Mauled by Pit Bull Along Trinity Trails

A Fort Worth woman is recovering after she was attacked and mauled by a pit bull while jogging along the city's popular Trinity Trails. (Published Monday, March 4, 2019)

Denton Man Credited With Waking Residents During Apartment Fire

A Denton man credited by neighbors with waking them up during an apartment fire Monday morning is sharing his story. Many residents say their smoke alarms never sounded. Investigators are trying to determine the cause of the fire. Click here to read more about this story.

Denton Man Credited With Waking Residents During Apartment Fire

A Denton man credited by neighbors with waking them up during an apartment fire Monday morning is sharing his story. Many residents say their smoke alarms never sounded. Investigators are trying to determine the cause of the fire. (Published Tuesday, March 5, 2019)

Northwest Wrestler Inspires Others Through Viral Video

A Justin teenager is finding some unexpected stardom thanks to a video that's gone viral. Hunter Wallace is a wrestler at Northwest High School who didn't win a single match this year. But he's winning over just about everyone who sees his other accomplishments. Click here to read more about this story.

Northwest Wrestler Inspires Others Through Viral Video

A viral video showing a Northwest ISD wrestler with cerebral palsy lifting weights is inspiring others. (Published Thursday, March 7, 2019)

New Texas Rangers Manager Talks About the Adoption of His Son

New Texas Rangers Manager Chris Woodward talks with NBC 5 Sports Anchor Pat Doney to talk about his family and their choice to adopt. Click here to read more about this story.

New Texas Rangers Manager Talks About the Adoption of His Son

New Texas Rangers Manager Chris Woodward talks with NBC 5 Sports Anchor Pat Doney to talk about his family and their choice to adopt. (Published Tuesday, March 5, 2019)

Candy's Dirt Tours Preston Hollow Home of Former Mavs Player

Candy from "Candy's Dirt" is here to show us some impressive local real estate. Former Dallas Mavericks player Wesley Matthews just listed his Preston Hollow home. Check it out. She's even here to show us the most expensive ZIP code. Click here to read more about this story.

Candy's Dirt Tours Preston Hollow Home of Former Mavs Player