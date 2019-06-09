A Dallas jury found Brenda Delgado guilty in the capital murder trial Friday morning where prosecutors said she was behind a murder-for-hire plot. She was sentenced to life in prison. (Published Friday, June 7, 2019)

To help make sure you stay informed on the most shared and talked about stories across North Texas, each Saturday and Sunday we'll revisit 5 stories from the previous week and capsulize them in this digest with the most recent updates.

In our 5+5 format, we published the first 5 on Saturday morning, while you can find the second five below.

Brenda Delgado Found Guilty in Murder-for-Hire Killing of Dallas Dentist, Sentenced to Life in Prison

A Dallas jury deliberated for 20 minutes Friday before finding Brenda Delgado guilty of capital murder in the murder-for-hire plot that killed 35-year-old Dallas dentist Kendra Hatcher in September 2015. Delgado was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Click here to read more about this story.

Gov. Abbott Signs Bills to Help Victims of Sex Trafficking, to End Rape Kit Backlog

Gov. Greg Abbott was in Dallas Tuesday to signed five bills into law to help sex crime victims. One law added staffing and money for forensic testing of rape kits. Another increased penalties for perpetrators of sex trafficking and created a process for victims of sex trafficking to clear their records of offenses made while a victim. Click here to read more about this story.

Dallas Author Helps Families Cope With Alzheimer's Disease

Watching her mother be taken away by Alzheimer's disease, Sarah B. Smith was also struggling -- and near an emotional breaking point. So she started sharing her family's journey online, and then in her book, "Broken Beauty." She gives an honest look at the challenges, but also, how to find love and hope through even the hardest days. Click here to read more about this story.

Colleyville Heritage Shortstop Drafted Second Overall in MLB Draft

The Kansas City Royals selected Bobby Witt Jr., a shortstop out of Colleyville Heritage High School, with the No. 2 pick in the Major League Baseball draft Monday night. Click here to read more about this story.

Main Stage Concert Lineup Revealed for 2019 State Fair of Texas

The hot and humid days are finally upon us. That also means it's finally the time of year we begin learning more about the upcoming State Fair of Texas. The folks at the State Fair revealed the confirmed lineup for this year's concert series, including Rick Springfield Daughtry and Big and Rich. Click here to read more about this story.

