To help make sure you stay informed on the most shared and talked about stories across North Texas, each Saturday and Sunday we'll revisit 5 stories from the previous week and capsulize them in this digest with the most recent updates.

In our 5+5 format, we published the first 5 on Saturday morning, while you can find the second five below.

Man Runs for His Life as Eagle Mountain Marina Collapses

Like a scene from an action movie, a Fort Worth man dodged flying debris and barely escaped with his life as a marina collapsed around him in Sunday night's storm. (Published Monday, June 24, 2019)

Security Changes at Katy Trail Gets Mixed Reviews

There are 700 fewer police officer on the streets of Dallas compared to 2011. A group that manages a popular trail in Dallas says they've had to rethink the way they do security. (Published Tuesday, June 25, 2019)

Sneeze Nearly Leads To Paralysis For North Texas Woman

When she sneezed, she says she immediately felt pain in her lower back. What Jennifer Diosdado didn't expect was that the force of the sneeze led to a rare condition that can cause to paralysis. (Published Tuesday, June 25, 2019)

Texas Teacher's Dream Becomes a Yelp 'Must Try'

A North Texas bakery and café is named Yelp's "Top 100 Places to Eat in the U.S. 2019." For the woman at the center of Quixote Bakery Café in Richland Hills, it isn't even her full-time job. (Published Sunday, June 23, 2019)

World War II Veteran Gets New Roof Through Roof for Vets Program

95-year-old Raymond Barton needed to replace his leaky roof. Lon Smith Roofing 'Roof for Vets' program stepped in to help. Click here to read more about this story.

