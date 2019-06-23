To help make sure you stay informed on the most shared and talked about stories across North Texas, each Saturday and Sunday we'll revisit 5 stories from the previous week and capsulize them in this digest with the most recent updates.

Fiance of Woman Killed When Dallas Crane Fell Recalls Chaos

As Kiersten Smith watched an episode of "Grey's Anatomy," her fiance prepared a lazy Sunday lunch of grilled cheese and tomato soup. Just feet away, Eric Ridenhour said they were chatting when a crane crashed into their downtown Dallas apartment complex. "I had zero vision but I could feel the air in front of me when I was yelling her name and it was just texture. I could feel texture. It was like you could grab the air," said Ridenhour, 34. Click here to read more about this story.

Straight Line Winds Leaves Trail of Damage in Downtown Greenville

A severe storm struck Greenville, causing widespread tree and roof damage, but The National Weather Service determined damage was caused by straight line winds, not a tornado. Click here to read more about this story.

McKinney Mom Suffers Stroke After Coughing Fit

A Frisco ISD school teacher is sharing a lesson that could potentially save lives. The 38-year-old mother of two suffered a stroke that was caused by something she least expected, but doctors say her quick recognition of the symptoms saved her life. Click here to read more about this story.

Developers of Historic Baker Hotel Reveal $65M Restoration Plans

In its prime, Mineral Wells' Baker Hotel was the place to see and be seen. On Thursday, a $65 million restoration project will begin to bring this piece of Texas history back to life. Click here to read more about this story.

#SomethingGood: 91-Year-Old 'Moonmaid' Reflects on Her Big Break

If you've got a dream keep at it. That's the advice a 91-year-old wants to share with the younger generation. Click here to read more about this story.

