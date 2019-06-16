In Case You Missed It Weekend News Digest: Sunday, June 16, 2019 - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
In Case You Missed It Weekend News Digest: Sunday, June 16, 2019

Five talked about stories from the previous week added each Saturday and Sunday

Published 2 hours ago

    NBC 5 News

    To help make sure you stay informed on the most shared and talked about stories across North Texas, each Saturday and Sunday we'll revisit 5 stories from the previous week and capsulize them in this digest with the most recent updates.

    In our 5+5 format, we published the first 5 on Saturday morning, while you can find the second five below.

    Grand Prairie Police Officer Killed in Crash Laid to Rest Thursday

    Fallen Grand Prairie police officer A.J. Castaneda was laid to rest Thursday. The officer, who was killed last week when he was knocked off a highway overpass by an out-of-control driver, was publicly memorialized at The Potter's House in Dallas before being interred in a private ceremony. Click here to read more about this story.

    Community Remembers GP Officer Killed in CrashCommunity Remembers GP Officer Killed in Crash

    (Published Thursday, June 13, 2019)

    New Texas Law Inspires Arlington Girls to Set Up Lemonade Stand

    After Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed a law this week legalizing lemonade stands, young entrepreneurs are setting up shop. Click here to read more about this story.

    New TX Law Inspires Arlington Girls to Set Up Lemonade StandNew TX Law Inspires Arlington Girls to Set Up Lemonade Stand

    (Published Thursday, June 13, 2019)

    CBD Confusion May Continue After Hemp Bill Becomes Law in Texas

    Monday night, Governor Greg Abbott cleared up some of that confusion by quietly signing House Bill 1325 into law. It legalizes hemp farming and the sale and possession of hemp-derived CBD oil containing less than .3% of THC, the compound that produces a 'high' in marijuana. Click here to read more about this story.

    CBD Confusion May Continue After Hemp Bill Becomes Law in TexasCBD Confusion May Continue After Hemp Bill Becomes Law in Texas

    (Published Wednesday, June 12, 2019)

    Couple Injured in Motorcycle Crash Ties Knot in Denton Hospital

    A North Texas couple is proving that nothing can stand in the way of true love. Not even a serious motorcycle crash, which left them in a Denton hospital -- just days before they were supposed to be married. Click here to read more about this story.

    Couple Injured in Motorcycle Crash Married in Denton HospitalCouple Injured in Motorcycle Crash Married in Denton Hospital

    (Published Wednesday, June 12, 2019)

    New Ride Sharing Service Born in Dallas Puts Focus on Safety

    Ride sharing has revolutionized the way we get from place to place. But as the popularity of the service has grown, so have concerns about its safety -- concerns that a new ride sharing company, born right here in Dallas, is trying to address. Click here to read more about this story.

    Dallas Startup's New Take on Ride-Sharing IndustryDallas Startup's New Take on Ride-Sharing Industry

    (Published Tuesday, June 11, 2019)

