Grand Prairie Police Officer Killed in Crash Laid to Rest Thursday

Fallen Grand Prairie police officer A.J. Castaneda was laid to rest Thursday. The officer, who was killed last week when he was knocked off a highway overpass by an out-of-control driver, was publicly memorialized at The Potter's House in Dallas before being interred in a private ceremony. Click here to read more about this story.

New Texas Law Inspires Arlington Girls to Set Up Lemonade Stand

After Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed a law this week legalizing lemonade stands, young entrepreneurs are setting up shop. Click here to read more about this story.

CBD Confusion May Continue After Hemp Bill Becomes Law in Texas

Monday night, Governor Greg Abbott cleared up some of that confusion by quietly signing House Bill 1325 into law. It legalizes hemp farming and the sale and possession of hemp-derived CBD oil containing less than .3% of THC, the compound that produces a 'high' in marijuana. Click here to read more about this story.

Couple Injured in Motorcycle Crash Ties Knot in Denton Hospital

A North Texas couple is proving that nothing can stand in the way of true love. Not even a serious motorcycle crash, which left them in a Denton hospital -- just days before they were supposed to be married. Click here to read more about this story.

New Ride Sharing Service Born in Dallas Puts Focus on Safety

Ride sharing has revolutionized the way we get from place to place. But as the popularity of the service has grown, so have concerns about its safety -- concerns that a new ride sharing company, born right here in Dallas, is trying to address. Click here to read more about this story.

