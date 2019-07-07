In Case You Missed It Weekend News Digest: Sunday, July 7, 2019 - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

In Case You Missed It Weekend News Digest: Sunday, July 7, 2019

Five talked about stories from the previous week added each Saturday and Sunday

Published 34 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    In Case You Missed It Weekend News Digest: Sunday, July 7, 2019

    To help make sure you stay informed on the most shared and talked about stories across North Texas, each Saturday and Sunday we'll revisit 5 stories from the previous week and capsulize them in this digest with the most recent updates.

    In our 5+5 format, we published the first 5 on Saturday morning, while you can find the second five below.

    Atheist Banners in Downtown Fort Worth Draw Complaints

    Banners in downtown Fort Worth promoting an atheist group may offend some people, but are protected by freedom of speech, Mayor Betsy Price says. Click here to read more about this story.

    Veteran Spends 4th of July in Heat, Blames Home Warranty Company

    A local veteran said he spent his Fourth of July in the heat because his home warranty company refuses to fix his air conditioning. NBC 5's Samantha Chatman shows us his struggle to stay cool on the holiday. Click here to read more about this story.

    Plano Hospital Works to Connect, Recognize Veterans

    Inside Texas Health Plano, volunteers spend their days recognizing patients who've served their country. It's called "Veterans Visiting Veterans," and it's the first program of its kind in a North Texas hospital. Click here to read more about this story.

    Man Caught on Camera in Skimpy Underwear Arrested in Collin County

    A man caught on camera in skimpy underwear on someone's porch in Wylie has been arrested. Wylie police on Wednesday charged 36-year-old Michael Anthony Jimenez with criminal trespassing. Click here to read more about this story.

    #SomethingGood: North Texas Woman Loses More Than 300 Pounds After Near-Fatal Crash

    Vicki Carter was nearly killed by a drunk driver in 1999. After spending the next 17 years in a wheelchair, she found herself at 455 pounds. It was her will to make a change that got her to turn a horrific accident into leading a lifestyle of something good. Click here to read more about this story.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices