Melissa Davis Nunn, Daughter of Former Councilwoman Carolyn Davis, Dies After Wrong-Way Crash

Melissa Davis Nunn, Daughter of Former Councilwoman Carolyn Davis, Dies After Wrong-Way Crash

The daughter of the former Dallas City Councilwoman killed in a wrong-way crash Monday has died. Melissa Lashan Davis-Nunn, 27, died Tuesday afternoon, according to the Dallas County Medical Examiner.

McKinney: New Approaches This Summer to Address Homelessness

McKinney: New Approaches This Summer to Address Homelessness

In McKinney, makeshift tents where homeless people spend the night are often tucked just out of sight of the general public passing by. But, those who work with the homeless in Collin County say the problem is growing and can no longer remain hidden.

Team From Dallas Zoo Helps Save Baby Flamingos in South Africa

Team From Dallas Zoo Helps Save Baby Flamingos in South Africa

A team of veterinarians from the Dallas Zoo is back in North Texas after a mission to save baby flamingos in South Africa. The flamingos were still hatching when they were abandoned by their parents during extreme drought conditions. The vets helped raise the baby flamingos.

YouTube Stars In The Making

YouTube Stars In The Making

Parents are paying a lot of money to send their kids to camp to learn how to better use YouTube to promote their work. While most people think YouTube stars are in front of the camera, others are using YouTube to develop a following to showcase their short films.

#SomethingGood: 'Pencil Kid' Collecting 500,000 School Supplies for Classmates

#SomethingGood: 'Pencil Kid' Collecting 500,000 School Supplies for Classmates

An 8th grader in Cleburne has spent her summer focused on the upcoming school year when she plans to help many fellow students get the school supplies they need. So far, she has purchased 40,000 pencils and received donations of paper, staples, index cards, pens and more.

