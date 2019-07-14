To help make sure you stay informed on the most shared and talked about stories across North Texas, each Saturday and Sunday we'll revisit 5 stories from the previous week and capsulize them in this digest with the most recent updates.

In our 5+5 format, we published the first 5 on Saturday morning, while you can find the second five below.

Missing Man Was 'Entirely Consumed' By His Own Dogs: Sheriff

A Johnson County, Texas, man reported missing earlier this year was eaten by his own dogs, investigators say. Click here to read more about this story.

Johnson County Sheriff’s Deputies, Johnson County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office investigate the disappearance of Freddie Mack.



Grand Prairie ISD Superintendent Dies While on Vacation

Grand Prairie Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Susan Hull, who was killed in a motorcycle accident while on vacation in Arizona, is being remembered as a dynamic leader and mentor. Click here to read more about this story.

Dallas Family Calls NBC 5 Responds After Airline 'Loses Dog'

Whether you're bringing a pet on board or checking it under a plane, airlines have made it quite easy for passengers to travel with a furry friend. But a woman in Dallas says she thought her dog was in good hands, until she learned missed her flight. Click here to read more about this story.

Woman Wearing Romper Forced to Cover Up in Order to Board Flight to Houston

A Houston doctor is speaking out after she was forced to cover up her outfit on an American Airlines flight last month. Click here to read more about this story.

Mansfield Mother's Surgery Streamed Live on Facebook

Doctors performed a hysterectomy live on Facebook last week. The patient, a 39-year-old mother of two, hopes it gives other women the chance to ask questions about the common procedure. Click here to read more about this story.

Mansfield Mother to Stream Surgery Live on Facebook