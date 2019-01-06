To help make sure you stay informed on the most shared and talked about stories across North Texas, each Saturday and Sunday we'll revisit 5 stories from the previous week and capsulize them in this digest with the most recent updates.

Fort Worth Pastor, Drummer Narrowly Miss Being Hit by Stray Bullet on NYE

A pastor and a musician narrowly escaped injury after someone decided to ring in the New Year with gunfire. Click here to read more about this story.

Dallas Animal Services Expected to Hit Sought After 'No-Kill' Benchmark

By the stroke of midnight Dallas Animal Services could hit a long-sought after "no-kill" benchmark. The city agency is poised to close out 2018 having picked up a lot more unwanted or stray dogs and cats while euthanizing far fewer animals in the month of December. Click here to read more about this story.

Bride Refunded Money After Wedding Venue Abruptly Closes

A local bride and groom were shocked to learn their wedding venue abruptly closed without warning, and without giving them a refund, just a few months before their big day. Bride Krysha Bruitt and her fiance Jarad Woods booked space at the Oaks Event Center in Burleson, signed a contract and left a $1,250 deposit to secure their wedding date for April 2019. Bruitt said she called to make another payment two months after signing their contract, but found a problem. When she looked up the venue on Google, it said "permanently closed." Click here to read more about this story.

Students Staying at School on Nights and Weekends to Make the Grade

A unique program at Haltom Middle School has students finding academic success at night and even on the weekends. It’s called "No Excuses University." It’s extra help on Friday nights and part of the weekend as well for any students who may need it. 900 students attend Haltom Middle and Principal Jill Balzer said more than 400 are learning English and struggling on standardized tests…. but she’s not giving up. Click here to read more about this story.

Baby Arrives Early to Become 1st of 2019 at Dallas Hospital

Beau Ryan Salinas was born at 4:45 a.m. on Jan. 1 at Baylor University Medical Center Dallas, becoming the hospital's first newborn of 2019. Click here to read more about this story.

