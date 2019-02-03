To help make sure you stay informed on the most shared and talked about stories across North Texas, each Saturday and Sunday we'll revisit 5 stories from the previous week and capsulize them in this digest with the most recent updates.

In our 5+5 format, we published the first 5 on Saturday morning, while you can find the second five below.

Flu is Now Widespread in Texas

For the first time in the 2018-2019 flu season, the flu virus is considered widespread in Texas. Children’s Medical Center Dallas reported 253 positive flu cases in last week’s monitoring period, which ended Saturday. That’s up from 163 cases from the previous week. It marks an increase of 90 cases in a week. For more on this story, click here.

Doubling Down on Recess to Achieve Academic Success

Academic Success is the goal at school, with different ideas on how to get there. At Greenfield Elementary, they think the answer lies on the playground. Greenfield and several other schools in Eagle-Mountain Saginaw Independent School District have adopted a program called "Liink." It, among other character building traits, gives students four recess periods every day. Click here to read more about this story.

Boxing Program Helps Stroke Victims Recover

A unique program in Frisco is helping stroke survivors get back on their feet. It's a type of activity you'd normally see at a gym, but it's proving success as a body and brain workout. Click here to read more about this story.

Turf or Grass? Rangers Decide on Play Surface for Globe Life Field

The Texas Rangers will use specially designed synthetic playing surface rather than grass in their new retractable-roof stadium that opens in 2020. Texas' decision will make the Rangers the fourth of the 30 major league teams to use artificial turf. Toronto's Rogers Centre, which opened in 1989, and Tampa Bay's Tropicana Field, where then then-Devil Rays started play in 1998, have always had artificial surfaces. Click here to read more about this story.

Watch NBC 5 Puppy Bowl 2019

Puppies from Fort Worth Animal Care and Control raced Friday morning, each representing either the Los Angeles Rams or the New England Patriots. For more on this story, click here.

