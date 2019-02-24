To help make sure you stay informed on the most shared and talked about stories across North Texas, each Saturday and Sunday we'll revisit 5 stories from the previous week and capsulize them in this digest with the most recent updates.
Week Before Accident, Elevator Company Warned JPS Hospital to Stop Untrained Employees From Making Repairs
An elevator repair company demanded that untrained John Peter Smith Hospital employees stop making repairs or resetting elevators themselves a week before a nurse was seriously injured in an elevator accident.
After 50-Foot Fall, Teen Warns Others of Taking Dangerous Selfies
Triston Bailey, 18, came close to dying after he tried to take a selfie with the Dallas skyline. Now, he is discouraging other of risking their lives to get the perfect shot.
UNT Set to Acquire Properties, Possibly by Eminent Domain
The UNT Systems Board of Regents has approved the acquisition of four privately owned properties on Avenue C through the use of eminent domain, if necessary.
Restaurant Owner Doesn't Want to Sell to UNT
Deadly Crash, String of Organ Donations Connect Families
After a couple loses both of their children in a car crash, the organ donations made saved the lives of five others -- including the crash victim's mother months later.
Celina BBQ Restaurant Receives High Praise
A BBQ restaurant in Celina is getting high praise from Yelp users.