Week Before Accident, Elevator Company Warned JPS Hospital to Stop Untrained Employees From Making Repairs

An elevator repair company demanded that untrained John Peter Smith Hospital employees stop making repairs or resetting elevators themselves a week before a nurse was seriously injured in an elevator accident.

After 50-Foot Fall, Teen Warns Others of Taking Dangerous Selfies

Triston Bailey, 18, came close to dying after he tried to take a selfie with the Dallas skyline. Now, he is discouraging other of risking their lives to get the perfect shot.

UNT Set to Acquire Properties, Possibly by Eminent Domain

The UNT Systems Board of Regents has approved the acquisition of four privately owned properties on Avenue C through the use of eminent domain, if necessary.

Deadly Crash, String of Organ Donations Connect Families

After a couple loses both of their children in a car crash, the organ donations made saved the lives of five others -- including the crash victim's mother months later.

Celina BBQ Restaurant Receives High Praise

A BBQ restaurant in Celina is getting high praise from Yelp users.

