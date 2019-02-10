To help make sure you stay informed on the most shared and talked about stories across North Texas, each Saturday and Sunday we'll revisit 5 stories from the previous week and capsulize them in this digest with the most recent updates.

In our 5+5 format, we published the first 5 on Saturday morning, while you can find the second five below.

Pedestrian Critically Injured in Downtown Fort Worth Scaffolding Collapse

A pedestrian was critically injured Wednesday afternoon when scaffolding collapsed outside of a building in downtown Fort Worth. The woman was walking along West 2nd Street, between Throckmorton and Houston streets when the scaffolding collapsed outside a building undergoing renovations. Click here to read more about this story.

Doctors Launch Task Force Into Breast Implant Illness

A McKinney woman says she was feeling sick and immediately felt better after having her breast implants removed. Now, there's a new push to find out whether "breast implant illness" clinically exists. Click here to read more about this story.

New Non-Profit Helps Dogs Fight Cancer

How much is your dog's life worth? Each year, six million dogs will be diagnosed with cancer. There is life-saving treatment, but sadly, many pet owners must say, "goodbye" because they simply can't afford it. Here in North Texas, that's changing, and the effort is starting with a dog named Sir Desmond. Click here to read more about this story.

Multigenerational Homes More Popular in DFW, US

Multiple homebuilders in North Texas are responding to a growing demand in the national housing market: multigenerational housing. These homes feature fully-equipped suites built into them, designed to provide a private living space for an adult family member within the larger home. Click here to read more about this story.

Candy From 'Candy's Dirt' Shows Us Adrian Beltre's Home

Candy Evans, a real estate expert, is here to talk with us about how the DFW real estate market is doing so far this year and even a celebrity home for sale in Preston Hollow. Click here to read more about this story.

