To help make sure you stay informed on the most shared and talked about stories across North Texas, each Saturday and Sunday we'll revisit 5 stories from the previous week and capsulize them in this digest with the most recent updates.

In our 5+5 format, we published the first 5 on Saturday morning, while you can find the second five below.

George P. Bush Calls His Grandfather a Hero

George P. Bush sits down with Meredith Land to talk about his grandfather and the legacy he leaves behind. (Published Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018)

President Bushs Favorite Pizza Included Eight Ingredients

The owners of a Houston pizzeria who developed a friendship with former President George H.W. Bush say they will proudly attend his funeral Thursday and will still serve his favorite pies -- which include eight toppings. (Published Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018)

Travelers Say Greyhound Lost Luggage, Couldn't Recover Bags

Two North Texans reached out to NBC 5 Responds after they said Greyhound misplaced their bags and couldn't provide any answers. (Published Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018)

Special Rangers Tasked with Investigating Cattle Crimes

Ranching is a way of life that hasn't been forgotten in North Texas. For ranchers like Joe Stout, there is a team of elite investigators with a unique skill set to protect him and his property. They're Special Rangers with the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association. (Published Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018)

Bobbie Wygant's Memoir Covers 70 Years in Television