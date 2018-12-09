In Case You Missed It Weekend News Digest: Sunday, December 9, 2018 - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH LIVE: 
Streaming Now: Lone Star Politics
logo_dfw_2x

In Case You Missed It Weekend News Digest: Sunday, December 9, 2018

Five talked about stories from the previous week added each Saturday and Sunday

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    All Dressed in White

    To help make sure you stay informed on the most shared and talked about stories across North Texas, each Saturday and Sunday we'll revisit 5 stories from the previous week and capsulize them in this digest with the most recent updates.

    In our 5+5 format, we published the first 5 on Saturday morning, while you can find the second five below.

    George P. Bush Calls His Grandfather a Hero

    George P. Bush sits down with Meredith Land to talk about his grandfather and the legacy he leaves behind. Click here to read more about this story.

    George P. Bush Calls His Grandfather a HeroGeorge P. Bush Calls His Grandfather a Hero

    George P. Bush sits down with Meredith Land to talk about his grandfather and the legacy he leaves behind.

    (Published Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018)

    Houston Pizza Maker Remembers Bush 41, His Favorite Dish

    The owners of a Houston pizzeria who developed a friendship with former President George H.W. Bush say they will proudly attend his funeral Thursday and will still serve his favorite pies -- which include eight toppings. Click here to read more about this story.

    President Bushs Favorite Pizza Included Eight IngredientsPresident Bushs Favorite Pizza Included Eight Ingredients

    The owners of a Houston pizzeria who developed a friendship with former President George H.W. Bush say they will proudly attend his funeral Thursday and will still serve his favorite pies -- which include eight toppings.

    (Published Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018)

    Travelers Say Greyhound Lost Their Luggage, Couldn't Recover Bags

    Two North Texans reached out to NBC 5 Responds after they said Greyhound misplaced their bags and couldn't provide any answers. Click here to read more about this story.

    Travelers Say Greyhound Lost Luggage, Couldn't Recover BagsTravelers Say Greyhound Lost Luggage, Couldn't Recover Bags

    Two North Texans reached out to NBC 5 Responds after they said Greyhound misplaced their bags and couldn't provide any answers.

    (Published Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018)

    Special Rangers Tasked with Investigating Cattle Crimes

    Ranching is a way of life that hasn’t been forgotten in North Texas. For ranchers like Joe Stout, there is a team of elite investigators with a unique skill set to protect him and his property. They’re Special Rangers with the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association. Click here to read more about this story.

    Special Rangers Tasked with Investigating Cattle CrimesSpecial Rangers Tasked with Investigating Cattle Crimes

    Ranching is a way of life that hasn't been forgotten in North Texas. For ranchers like Joe Stout, there is a team of elite investigators with a unique skill set to protect him and his property. They're Special Rangers with the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association.

    (Published Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018)

    Bobbie Wygant's Memoir Covers 70 Years in Television

    Bobbie Wygant has been a mainstay at NBC 5 since the station went on the air as WBAP-TV in 1948. Now, she has a memoir capturing her years as an entertainment reporter. Click here to read more about this story.

    Bobbie Wygant's Memoir Covers 70 Years in TelevisionBobbie Wygant's Memoir Covers 70 Years in Television

    Bobbie Wygant has been a mainstay at NBC 5 since the station went on the air as WBAP-TV in 1948. Now, she has a memoir capturing her years as an entertainment reporter.

    (Published Monday, Dec. 3, 2018)

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices