Attacker on the Run: Woman Robbed, Punched in Front of Her Children in Euless

Euless Police are looking for two robbery suspects who they say punched a Euless business owner and stole her purse at her car, while her children watched. On Wednesday, Dec. 12 around 7:30 p.m., police say a man wearing a mask and a hoodie confronted the woman as she left her business, 1B Beauty, at 501 North Main Street. The suspect punched the woman in the face, knocking her to the ground. Click here to read more about this story.

Lauren Kavanaugh, 'Girl In The Closet', Arrested For Sexual Assault: Police

A woman who became known nationwide as 'The Girl in the Closet' after she told her story of the sexual and physical abuse she endured inside a home in Dallas County is now facing charges herself for sexual assault, according to police. The Lewisville Police Department released a statement Wednesday saying they received a tip this week that a 14-year-old girl had been sexually assaulted by a suspect who was identified as Lauren Kavanaugh. Detectives interviewed the victim and her parents, who said the girl met Kavanaugh on a Facebook page Kavanaugh had set-up as a way to reach out to victims of abuse and offer support or comfort, said police. Click here to read more about this story.

Burglar Breaks Into Home, Steals Dog, Christmas Presents

A burglar broke into a home through a bedroom window in Dallas Friday and stole jewelry, Christmas presents and the homeowner's dog, police say. The incident happened between 8 a.m. and 4:40 p.m., according to Dallas police, while the homeowner said she was at work. Click here to read more about this story.

Coyote Trapped, Removed in Frisco Will be Tested

Frisco police have trapped and removed a coyote from an area where attacks on people have been reported in recent days, but officials are unsure if it's the one blamed for a recent string of attacks on people. Officials said an animal was removed with the assistance of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and sent for testing but that they are not certain the animal removed is the same one responsible for the attacks. Click here to read more about this story.

Beloved Bedford Crossing Guard 'Mr. Billy' RetiresHeadline Here

As of Thursday, students in the Hurst-Euless-Bedford Independent School District are officially on Winter Break. But for the kids at Bedford Heights Elementary, Thursday also marks the end of an era. Their beloved crossing guard ‘Mr. Billy’ is crossing over into retirement. Click here to read more about this story.

