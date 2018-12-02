To help make sure you stay informed on the most shared and talked about stories across North Texas, each Saturday and Sunday we'll revisit 5 stories from the previous week and capsulize them in this digest with the most recent updates.

Warning From Frisco Police After Fourth Aggressive Coyote Attack

Frisco police have issued a warning after a coyote attacked a jogger Wednesday morning. Investigators said the jogger was on a sidewalk and suffered significant injuries to their neck. Frisco police said today's attack was the fourth one in that same area. To read more about this story, click here.

Fort Worth's Panther Island Strikes Out Again as U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Denies 2019 Funding

For the third year in-a-row Fort Worth’s Panther Island project has failed to receive federal funding, raising more concerns about the future of the plan to re-shape the area just north of downtown Fort Worth. Click here to read more about this story.

A Personal Look At Alzheimer's Disease

A Fort Worth family shares what it's like to live with Alzheimer's disease. After being diagnosed in her 60s, Linda Arthur said she feels like she is somebody else. Click here to read more about this story.

Armed Robbery Caught on Camera at Arlington Restaurant

Arlington police are investigating an armed robbery at Bek's Nizza Pizza Monday night. Investigators said three men wearing hoodies and holding guns entered the restaurant and pointed the weapons at employees' faces. To read more about this story, click here.

Christmas-Crazed Neighborhood Gears Up for the Holidays

Christmas decorations are going up all over North Texas. But some say you haven't seen the best-of-the-best until you've visited Plano. The Deerfield neighborhood always goes above and beyond to make the holidays bright. Click here to read more about this story.

