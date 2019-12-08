Some of the top stories of the week included a student begging to be let onto a Dallas ISD school bus, the brother of Botham Jean being awarded for his show of forgiveness, and an erratic chase in Dallas County.

To help make sure you stay informed on the most shared and talked about stories across North Texas, each Saturday and Sunday we'll revisit 5 stories from the previous week and capsulize them in this digest with the most recent updates.

In our 5+5 format, we published the first 5 on Saturday morning, while you can find the second five below.

Driver in Custody After Leading Police, Deputies on High-Speed, Erratic Chase in Southern Dallas

A 35-year-old man who led Dallas County Sheriff's deputies and Dallas police on an erratic pursuit for about 45 minutes before being apprehended Monday morning is now hospitalized after the police car he was being transported in was involved in a minor crash. Click here to read more about this story.

Brandt Jean Honored in Plano With Ethical Courage Award for Showing Empathy to Brother's Killer

Brandt Jean, the brother of murdered Dallas resident Botham Jean, accepted the 2019 Ethical Courage Award from the Institute for Law Enforcement Administration Tuesday, calling on leadership to make sure officers are better trained and exercise more discipline to prevent another innocent loss of life. Click here to read more about this story.

No Wreath Shortage at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery

There will be no shortage of wreaths to decorate the headstones of those buried at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery this holiday season, because North Texans stepped up. Click here to read more about this story.

Texans Can Soon Get Alcohol Delivered Via Popular Apps

Texans will soon have another option when ordering drinks for their holiday parties. A new permit will let delivery drivers bring alcohol orders directly to your door. Click here to read more about this story.

Video Shows Dallas ISD Student Walking in Front of Bus That Refused to Let Him on

A Dallas ISD student was seen on video standing in the middle of the street begging to be let on a school bus Tuesday. Now the bus driver is on administrative leave as the district investigates the incident. Click here to read more about this story.

