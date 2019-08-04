To help make sure you stay informed on the most shared and talked about stories across North Texas, each Saturday and Sunday we'll revisit 5 stories from the previous week and capsulize them in this digest with the most recent updates.
In our 5+5 format, we published the first 5 on Saturday morning, while you can find the second five below.
Body Camera Footage in Tony Timpa Death Released Tuesday
Newly released body camera footage from the night Tony Timpa died details the response of the officers who initially faced criminal charges for the 2016 in custody death. Prosecutors dismissed the charges in March of 2019. Click here to read more about this story.
Lawsuit Claims Cowboys, Frisco Police Conspired After Elliott's 2017 Car Crash
The man involved in a January 2017 car crash with Ezekiel Elliott is suing the running back and the Dallas Cowboys for $20 million, alleging they conspired with Frisco police to "cover up the severity of the accident" so that Elliott could play in a divisional playoff game, according to a lawsuit amended Tuesday. Click here to read more about this story.
#SomethingGood Forget Area 51, North Texas has 'Area 276'
While Area 51 is all the talk these days, one North Texas community is ready to stake its claim to all the intergalactic intrigue with Area 276. Click here to read more about this story.
DFW Airport Upping Fee to $6 for 'Pass-Through' Drivers Using Shortcut
DFW International Airport officials voted Thursday to raise the fees for drivers who cut through the airport to save time. Click here to read more about this story.
#SomethingGood: North Texan Dedicates 30 Years to Hospital Animal Assisted Therapy Program
Linda Marler has dedicated the last 30 years of her life to the Baylor Scott and White Animal Assisted Therapy Program. Since 1989, she has been an integral part of not just the program, but also the training for it. It's a program that patients and hospital staff alike consider invaluable. Click here to read more about this story.