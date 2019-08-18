To help make sure you stay informed on the most shared and talked about stories across North Texas, each Saturday and Sunday we'll revisit 5 stories from the previous week and capsulize them in this digest with the most recent updates.

Women Say Company Bullied Them for Leaving Bad Reviews Online

Two Collin County women say they and others were bullied for leaving bad business reviews, and shocked when the company posted people's personal information, including social security numbers, online. Click here to read more about this story.

Boys & Girls Clubs of North Central Texas Abruptly Closes 2 Facilities

The Boys & Girls Clubs of North Central Texas gave notice to parents and posted on their doors that the Sanger and Lake Dallas facilities would be suspending service until further notice. But that was very little notice for families with young children. Click here to read more about this story.

School Accountability Ratings Released

Texas parents and students can now find out their schools' rating - a letter grade ranging from A to F - based on a newly-issued report from the state. Click here to read more about this story.

Mansfield ISD Super to Retire After Educating for Decades

The first day of school is usually about new beginnings. But as the students, teachers, and staff of Mansfield ISD head back Wednesday morning, they're preparing for one last hurrah. After spending nearly 40 years in education, their beloved superintendent announced he will retire this February. Click here to read more about this story.

#SomethingGood: Students Transform Old School Bus Into Home

Twenty students at Keller Center for Advanced Learning gathered for twice a week during the summer to turn an old, rundown school bus into a mobile home. Click here to read more about this story.

#SomethingGood: Students Transform Old School Bus Into Home