To help make sure you stay informed on the most shared and talked about stories across North Texas, each Saturday and Sunday we'll revisit 5 stories from the previous week and capsulize them in this digest with the most recent updates.

In our 5+5 format, we published the first 5 on Saturday morning, while you can find the second five below.

Weatherford Teen Says Vaping Nearly Killed Him

A Weatherford teenager was hospitalized at Cook Children's for more than two weeks and nearly died. Doctors tested him for every infection and virus they thought he'd contracted, but it wasn't until his cousin arrived with Tryston's vaping paraphernalia that they found the cause. Nurses say his lungs were so irritated from vaping e-cigs that they formed scar tissue. Now he's sharing his story in hopes it helps others quit e-cigs. Click here to read more about this story.

Schools, Parents Taking Action Over E-Cigarette Concerns

Local school districts and parents hope a new state law which raises the tobacco smoking age to 21 will make it harder for teens to vape, especially at school. Frisco ISD is working on curriculum to warn students from 5th to 12th grade of the dangers of vaping. A program is scheduled for Sept. 18 where parents can learn steps to keep a child from vaping and how to help them stop if they've started. Click here to read more about this story.

Uber Hub Confirmed for Dallas With 3,000 Jobs, $400 Million in Salary

Dallas city leaders, along with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R), confirmed Tuesday that transportation company Uber Technologies has acquired office space in a new Deep Ellum development that is expected to create 3,000 new high-tech jobs with a $400 million annual payroll. Click here to read more about this story.

Black Men in White Coats Founder Wants to Take Mission to Next Level

A Carrollton doctor has made it his mission to help shape the next generation of medical professionals. "Black Men in White Coats," is a mentorship program that aims to increase the number of black men in the field of medicine. His program has partnered with medical schools across the country to produce short documentary videos in hopes they will bring awareness to the issue that Okorodudu says not only affects the black male population, but the nation as a whole. Click here to read more about this story.

UK Elvis Fans Tour Dallas Locations Where "The King" Performed

25 Elvis fans from the United Kingdom and one from Argentina are touring Texas sites where "the King" once performed. Click here to read more about this story.

