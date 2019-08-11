To help make sure you stay informed on the most shared and talked about stories across North Texas, each Saturday and Sunday we'll revisit 5 stories from the previous week and capsulize them in this digest with the most recent updates.

In our 5+5 format, we published the first 5 on Saturday morning, while you can find the second five below.

McKinney Man Shows You How to Turn Annoying Robocalls Into Cash

Robocalls often try to sell you something like a car warranty or insurance, but what if you could actually make thousands of dollars on those calls? A McKinney, Texas man says he's mastered the art of turning robocalls into thousands of dollars — legally. Click here to read more about this story.

How to Turn Annoying Robocalls Into Cash

A McKinney man says he's mastered the art of turning robocalls into thousands of dollars -- legally. Now, he wants to show you how to cash in on illegal calls. (Published Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019)

Former Dallas County Schools Superintendent Rick Sorrells Sentenced to 7 Years in Federal Prison

Rick Sorrells, the disgraced former superintendent of Dallas County Schools, was sentenced to seven years in federal prison Wednesday morning for his role in the corruption scandal that destroyed the 172-year-old school bus agency in November 2017. Judge Barbara Lynn made blistering comments, calling Sorrells' conduct the worst in the entire scandal. To read more about this story, click here.

Former DCS Official Sentenced for 'Unforgivable' Conduct

Rick Sorrells, the disgraced former superintendent of Dallas County Schools, was sentenced to seven years in federal prison Wednesday morning for his role in the corruption scandal that destroyed the 172-year-old school bus agency in November 2017. Judge Barbara Lynn made blistering comments, calling Sorrells' conduct the worst in the entire scandal. (Published Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019)

Bois d'Arc Lake Construction Moving Along

Significant progress is being made on the largest construction project in all of North Texas — the creation of a new reservoir in Fannin County. Click here to read more about this story.

Bois d'Arc Lake Construction Moving Along

Significant progress is being made on the largest construction project in all of North Texas – the creation of a new reservoir in Fannin County. (Published Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019)

Facebook Campaign Helps Teachers Get Free School Supplies

A Texas teacher created a now-viral social media campaign that is helping teachers get supplies for their classrooms from total strangers. Click here to read more about this story.

Facebook Campaign Helps Teachers Get Free School Supplies

A Texas teacher created a now-viral social media campaign that is helping teachers get supplies for their classrooms from total strangers. (Published Monday, Aug. 5, 2019)

Father and Son Finish 11-Year Summer Adventure Touring MLB Ballparks

Something good happened to a father and son in Collin County. They reached a goal they started 11 years ago — visiting all 30 Major League ballparks. Click here to read more about this story.

Father and Son Finish 11-Year Summer Adventure