In Case You Missed It Weekend News Digest: Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019 - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

In Case You Missed It Weekend News Digest: Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019

Five talked about stories from the previous week added each Saturday and Sunday

Published 29 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    From Abandoned to Adopted
    NBC 5 News | Getty Images

    To help make sure you stay informed on the most shared and talked about stories across North Texas, each Saturday and Sunday we'll revisit 5 stories from the previous week and capsulize them in this digest with the most recent updates.

    In our 5+5 format, we published the first 5 on Saturday morning, while you can find the second five below.

    McKinney Man Shows You How to Turn Annoying Robocalls Into Cash

    Robocalls often try to sell you something like a car warranty or insurance, but what if you could actually make thousands of dollars on those calls? A McKinney, Texas man says he's mastered the art of turning robocalls into thousands of dollars — legally. Click here to read more about this story.

    How to Turn Annoying Robocalls Into CashHow to Turn Annoying Robocalls Into Cash

    A McKinney man says he's mastered the art of turning robocalls into thousands of dollars -- legally. Now, he wants to show you how to cash in on illegal calls.

    (Published Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019)

    Former Dallas County Schools Superintendent Rick Sorrells Sentenced to 7 Years in Federal Prison

    Rick Sorrells, the disgraced former superintendent of Dallas County Schools, was sentenced to seven years in federal prison Wednesday morning for his role in the corruption scandal that destroyed the 172-year-old school bus agency in November 2017. Judge Barbara Lynn made blistering comments, calling Sorrells' conduct the worst in the entire scandal. To read more about this story, click here.

    Former DCS Official Sentenced for 'Unforgivable' ConductFormer DCS Official Sentenced for 'Unforgivable' Conduct

    Rick Sorrells, the disgraced former superintendent of Dallas County Schools, was sentenced to seven years in federal prison Wednesday morning for his role in the corruption scandal that destroyed the 172-year-old school bus agency in November 2017. Judge Barbara Lynn made blistering comments, calling Sorrells' conduct the worst in the entire scandal.

    (Published Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019)

    Bois d'Arc Lake Construction Moving Along

    Significant progress is being made on the largest construction project in all of North Texas — the creation of a new reservoir in Fannin County. Click here to read more about this story.

    Bois d'Arc Lake Construction Moving AlongBois d'Arc Lake Construction Moving Along

    Significant progress is being made on the largest construction project in all of North Texas – the creation of a new reservoir in Fannin County.

    (Published Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019)

    Facebook Campaign Helps Teachers Get Free School Supplies

    A Texas teacher created a now-viral social media campaign that is helping teachers get supplies for their classrooms from total strangers. Click here to read more about this story.

    Facebook Campaign Helps Teachers Get Free School SuppliesFacebook Campaign Helps Teachers Get Free School Supplies

    A Texas teacher created a now-viral social media campaign that is helping teachers get supplies for their classrooms from total strangers.

    (Published Monday, Aug. 5, 2019)

    Father and Son Finish 11-Year Summer Adventure Touring MLB Ballparks

    Something good happened to a father and son in Collin County. They reached a goal they started 11 years ago — visiting all 30 Major League ballparks. Click here to read more about this story.

    Father and Son Finish 11-Year Summer AdventureFather and Son Finish 11-Year Summer Adventure

    Something good happened to a father and son in Collin County. They reached a goal they started 11 years ago.

    (Published Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019)

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices