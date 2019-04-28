To help make sure you stay informed on the most shared and talked about stories across North Texas, each Saturday and Sunday we'll revisit 5 stories from the previous week and capsulize them in this digest with the most recent updates.

In our 5+5 format, we published the first 5 on Saturday morning, while you can find the second five below.

Fiery Train Derailment Prompts Evacuations in Fort Worth

A Union Pacific freight train carrying ethanol in a Fort Worth neighborhood went off its tracks Wednesday morning and caught fire, prompting an evacuation of nearby homes and a hazardous materials response. Click here to read more about this story.

Fiery Train Derailment Prompts Evacuations in Fort Worth

A Union Pacific freight train carrying ethanol careened off its tracks in a Fort Worth neighborhood Wednesday and burst into flames, prompting an evacuation of nearby homes and a hazardous materials response. (Published Wednesday, April 24, 2019)

Dress Designer Speaks Out After Students Claim She Ruined Their Prom

Students across the country said a Dallas designer and dressmaker took their money and did not deliver their dresses, leaving them scrambling on their big day. Now, the designer speaks exclusively with NBC 5's Samantha Chatman to share her side of the story. Click here to read more about this story.

Dress Designer Speaks Out After Students Claim She Ruined Their Prom

Students across the country said a Dallas designer and dressmaker took their money and did not deliver their dresses, leaving them scrambling on their big day. Now, the designer speaks exclusively with NBC 5's Samantha Chatman to share her side of the story. (Published Wednesday, April 24, 2019)

Precinct Chair Caught on Camera Taking Campaign Sign of Rival Candidate: Homeowner

A Plano City Council race is heating up. One homeowner said his surveillance cameras caught a precinct chair stealing a campaign sign for a rival candidate. Click here to read more about this story.

Precinct Chair Caught Taking Rival Candidate's Campaign Sign

A Plano City Council race is heating up. One homeowner said his surveillance cameras caught a precinct chair stealing a campaign sign for a rival candidate. (Published Tuesday, April 23, 2019)

Student-Run Coffee Shop Teaches Business Skills and Helps Others

Getting teenagers out of bed in the morning isn't easy, but once a month, the Scott Morgan Johnson Middle School Tigers in McKinney are on campus around dawn. Click here to read more about this story.

Student-Run Coffee Shop Teaches Business Skills

Students learn business and marketing by running a coffee shop at the school. (Published Tuesday, April 23, 2019)

#SomethingGood: Teacher's Viral Doodle Dress

A Lewisville ISD art teacher is getting a lot of attention for her creative idea to show off her students' many intricate designs. Click here to read more about this story.

#SomethingGood: Teacher's Viral Doodle Dress