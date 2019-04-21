To help make sure you stay informed on the most shared and talked about stories across North Texas, each Saturday and Sunday we'll revisit 5 stories from the previous week and capsulize them in this digest with the most recent updates.

In our 5+5 format, we published the first 5 on Saturday morning, while you can find the second five below.

3 Years and Thousands of Tips Later, Hunt for Missy Bevers' Killer Continues

In a case that caught national attention, the quest for answers in the murder of mother and fitness instructor Missy Bevers continues three years after her death. Click here to read more about this story.

High School Student Says His Bank Account Was Hacked Via Zelle

Zelle, a digital service used by millions of people to transfer money, is a tool now being used by hackers to steal money. One of the more recent victims is 17-year-old KJ Debela. Click here to read more about this story.

Mike Rawlings on His Time as Dallas Mayor as He Prepares to Leave Office

Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings is preparing to leave office after two terms. He is the longest serving mayor in 58 years. In his first TV interview about his exit, Rawlings gets personal about the wins, the losses and the moments that brought him to his knees. Click here to read more about this story.

'Home for Hounds' Pairs Inmates and Shelter Dogs

A group of Dallas County inmates have found a new purpose in life as they work to help save the lives of dozens of shelter dogs. Click here to read more about this story.

Easter Egg Hunt Allows Sight Impaired Kids to Find Treasure Hidden in Plain Sight

On Thursday morning, some students from Dallas ISD gathered at the Knights of Columbus to search for treasure hidden in plain sight. Click here to read more about this story.

