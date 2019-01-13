To help make sure you stay informed on the most shared and talked about stories across North Texas, each Saturday and Sunday we'll revisit 5 stories from the previous week and capsulize them in this digest with the most recent updates.

In our 5+5 format, we published the first 5 on Saturday morning, while you can find the second five below.

North Texas Lawmakers Ready to Open 86th Legislative Session

North Texas lawmakers talk about the likely new speaker, and priorities for next legislative session. Click here to read more about this story.

Big Issues Facing 86th Texas Legislature

The 86th Texas Legislature convenes in Austin Tuesday.

Parents: Everything’s Bigger in Texas, Especially the Hearts

In Collin County, a group of band parents have been digging a little deeper into their pockets to helps students in need nearly 1,000 miles away. Click here to read more about this story.

Christian Airline to Launch in North Texas

Judah 1, the world's first Christian airline, is based out of the North Texas Municipal Airport in Denison, about an hour north of Dallas, and caters to Christians on mission trips worldwide. Click here to read more about this story.

Train Derailment Sends Freight Cars Within Feet of Aubrey Homes

Authorities are investigating how a Union Pacific freight train went off its tracks Wednesday morning in the Denton County city of Aubrey. People stopped to take pictures of the wreckage — a pile of freight cars that came to rest within feet of a row of homes. Click here to read more about this story.

Man Caught Licking Doorbell on Home Security System

Disturbing video from California showed a man licking a homeowner's doorbell. Police identified the man, Roberto Daniel Arroyo, and said he returned to the residence later, urinating in front of the house and stealing extension cords. Click here to watch more videos from around the world this past week.

Man Caught Licking Doorbell on Home Security System