To help make sure you stay informed on the most shared and talked about stories across North Texas, each Saturday and Sunday we'll revisit 5 stories from the previous week and capsulize them in this digest with the most recent updates.

In our 5+5 format, we published the first 5 on Saturday morning, while you can find the second five below.

Cowboys Poised to Take NFC East: Jean-Jacques Taylor



The Dallas Cowboys are going up against the Indianapolis Colts Sunday, a week after their dramatic OT win over Philadelphia. With the combined talents of Dak Prescott and Amari Cooper, the Cowboys have positioned themselves to win the NFC East for the second time in three years. And if you don't like Dak Prescott, make sure you read this before today's game.

Dallas Defense Shines in Winning Streak

The Cowboys are the only defense in the NFL to not allow 30 points to an opponent this season. NBC 5 Sports Director Newy Scruggs and Cowboys Insider Jean-Jacques Taylor explain how a series of solid drafts have changed the fortunes of Rod Marinelli and Kris Richard's unit. (Published Monday, Dec. 10, 2018)

Balch Springs Officers Catch Boy Forced to Jump During Fire

A Balch Springs woman and her young son are safe after police helped them escape their second-floor apartment during an early-morning fire Monday. Body camera video shows three police officers, take control of the situation and work together to rescue the trapped family. Click here to read more about this story.

Balch Springs Officers Catch Boy Forced to Jump During Fire

A Balch Springs woman and her young son are safe after police helped them escape their second floor apartment during a fire early Monday morning. (Published Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018)

Texas Skydivers Honor Bush 41

A group of skydivers formed a number 41 — thousands of feet up in the air — as a tribute to former President George H.W. Bush, who famously went skydiving on his 80th, 85th and 90th birthdays. Click here to read more stories from around Texas.

Texas Skydivers Honor Bush 41

A group of skydivers from Skydive Spaceland in San Marcos formed a number 41 during a recent jump to honor former President George H.W. Bush. Five of those jumpers are from North Texas -- the team posted a video of the jump, along with a heartfelt farewell, on its Facebook page. Bush 41 famously went skydiving on his 80th, 85th and 90th birthdays. (Published Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018)

Fort Worth Woman Falls Victim to Job Scam, Loses $2,500

A Fort Worth woman said she lost $2,500 in an employment scheme and is now struggling to make ends meet. She's not the only person who fell victim to this scam. Click here to read more about this story.

Fort Worth Woman Falls Victim to Job Scam, Loses $2500

A Fort Worth woman said she lost $2500 in an employment scheme and is now struggling to make ends meet. But she's not the only person who fell victim to this scam. (Published Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018)

High School Students Learn How to Run a Business, Turn a Profit

Students across North Texas are getting a real life experience of what it’s like to run a business including the ups and downs of how to manage them. The first seconds after class begins are about the only ones that resemble a traditional classroom. Students at Arlington’s Career and Technical Education Center spread out around the building to think and plan how to make money. Click here to read more about this story.

High School Students Learn How To Run A Business & Turn A Profit