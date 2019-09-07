To help make sure you stay informed on the most shared and talked about stories across North Texas, each Saturday and Sunday we'll revisit 5 stories from the previous week and capsulize them in this digest with the most recent updates.

In our 5+5 format, we'll publish the first 5 on Saturday morning and the second 5 on Sunday.

Couple Wakes Up to Sound of Van Crashing Through Garage in Dallas

A couple woke up to the sound of a van crashing through their garage in Dallas early Tuesday morning. To read more about this story, click here.

Couple Wakes Up to Sound of Van Crashing Through Garage

A couple woke up to the sound of a van crashing through their garage in Dallas early Tuesday morning. (Published Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019)

Fashion Police: Little Elm Seeks Tattooed, Bearded Cop



In a sponsored Facebook ad, the Little Elm Police Department lists several qualities it encourages in potential candidates for the 14 posted officer positions it is trying to fill. Numbers one and two on the list - tattoos and a beard. To read more about this story, click here.

Fashion Police: Little Elm Seeks Tattooed, Bearded Cops

In a sponsored Facebook ad, the Little Elm Police Department lists several qualities it encourages in potential candidates for the 14 posted officer positions it is trying to fill. Numbers one and two on the list – tattoos and a beard. (Published Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019)

Changing the Human Condition: UTA Researchers Hope Tech Can Help Stroke Patients, Wheelchair Users

Making life better for those who need it the most -- that's the mission of a University of Texas at Arlington research team whose technology breakthroughs for stroke patients and wheelchair users are gaining attention in Texas and beyond. To read more about this story, click here.

UTA Using Tech to Help Stroke, Wheelchair Patients

Making life better for those who need it the most -- that's the mission of a University of Texas at Arlington research team whose technology breakthroughs for stroke patients and wheelchair users are gaining attention in Texas and beyond. (Published Monday, Sept. 2, 2019)

Big Tex Gets a Fresh, New Shirt

You're not the only one thinking of a fall wardrobe -- Big Tex is, too! The State Fair of Texas revealed Big Tex's new wardrobe Thursday ahead of the fair kick-off in 21 days. This 55-foot-tall cowboy gets a new get-up every few years since he stands outdoors for four weeks a year through the sun, rain and winds. To read more about this story, click here.

Photo credit: State Fair of Texas

#SomethingGood: Irving ISD Librarian's Lesson Behind a Handshake

When you greet someone, often times a handshake is involved, but there is an Irving ISD librarian taking a simple handshake to the next level. Andrea Keller is the librarian at Lamar Middle School. She said she found something good happens with a special handshake and a smile. To read more about this story, click here.

#SomethingGood: Irving Librarian's Lesson Behind Handshake

When you greet someone, often times a handshake is involved, but there is an Irving ISD librarian taking a simple handshake to the next level. (Published Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019)

Check back and look for 5 more stories on Sunday.