North Texas Couple Survives Direct Impact From Hurricane Dorian in Bahamas

A North Texas couple found themselves caught in the chaos of Hurricane Dorian as it churned right over their heads, as their relaxing vacation to the Bahamas took a path they never saw coming. To read more about this story, click here.

Remembering T. Boone Pickens

Over the years, T. Boone Pickens donated more than $1 billion to philanthropic and educational causes. While his alma mater, Oklahoma State University, was a primary recipient, his impact will be felt by North Texans for years to come. To read more about this story, click here.

What to Know Before the Amber Guyger Murder Trial

One year to the day after Dallas Police Officer Amber Guyger shot and killed 26-year-old Botham Jean, jury selection began in her murder trial. To read more about this story, click here.

DeSoto Chef Opens Vegan Joint to Promote Healthy Eating

A South Dallas chef lost 100 pounds after switching to a plant-based diet. Now, he is setting out to change how his predominantly black community views healthy food. To read more about this story, click here.

Pinners Conference This Weekend in Dallas: Pro Pinners Show Us Easy, DIY Fall Decor

Even as the temperatures stay warm in North Texas, many already have pumpkin spice and fall decor on their minds. We turn to Pinterest to search for recipes and DIY decorating, and this weekend, Pinterest will come to life at the Pinners Conference in Dallas. To read more about this story, click here.

