To help make sure you stay informed on the most shared and talked about stories across North Texas, each Saturday and Sunday we'll revisit 5 stories from the previous week and capsulize them in this digest with the most recent updates.

To help make sure you stay informed on the most shared and talked about stories across North Texas, each Saturday and Sunday we'll revisit 5 stories from the previous week and capsulize them in this digest with the most recent updates.

In our 5+5 format, we'll publish the first 5 on Saturday morning and the second 5 on Sunday.

His Back Hurt So He Tried CBD -- It Cost Him His Job

A former federal agent in North Texas now regrets taking CBD oil, just a dropper full, because he said it wrecked his career in law enforcement. And he's not the only federal worker who has gotten into trouble after taking CBD, even though it's now legal. To read more about this story, click here.

His Back Hurt So He Tried CBD -- It Cost Him His Job

A former federal agent in North Texas now regrets taking CBD oil, just a dropper full, because he said it wrecked his career in law enforcement. (Published Monday, Sept. 23, 2019)

Scientists Search for Opioid Alternatives Inside Native Texas Plant

Researchers in Denton say they've discovered a plant, native to Texas, that has the same pain relieving properties as some of the most powerful pills on the market but without the harmful side effects. To read more about this story, click here.

Scientists Search For Opioid Alternatives Inside Native Texas Plant

Researchers in Denton say they've discovered a plant, native to Texas, that has the same pain relieving properties as some of the most powerful pills on the market but without the harmful side effects. (Published Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019)

Courageous Kid: Wheelchair Motocross Athletes

For Wheelchair Skate athletes Abby, Skyler and Ella, there are countless benefits to coming to the skate park to support and encourage their friends. To read more about this story, click here.

Courageous Kid: Wheelchair Motocross Athletes

For Wheelchair Skate athletes Abby, Skyler and Ella, there are countless benefits to coming to the skate park to support and encourage their friends. (Published Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019)

The Globe Life Park Couple

So many people have a special connection to a sports team, but the love Nick and Mallorie Barr have for Globe Life Park is over the top. To read more about this story, click here.

The Globe Life Park Couple

Few fans can say their love story began at Globe Life Park, but the Barr family can! (Published Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019)

#SG: Dallas Organization With a Mission to Change Young Lives Celebrates 10 Years

An organization in Dallas has been opening their door of opportunity, encouraging kids in Dallas to stand up and rise despite their circumstances. To read more about this story, click here.

#SomethingGood: The Story 'Behind Every Door'

An organization in Dallas has been opening their door of opportunity, encouraging kids in Dallas to stand up and rise despite their circumstances. (Published Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019)

Check back and look for 5 more stories on Sunday.