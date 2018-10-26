To help make sure you stay informed on the most shared and talked about stories across North Texas, each Saturday and Sunday we'll revisit 5 stories from the previous week and capsulize them in this digest with the most recent updates, Friday, October 26, 2018.

To help make sure you stay informed on the most shared and talked about stories across North Texas, each Saturday and Sunday we'll revisit 5 stories from the previous week and capsulize them in this digest with the most recent updates.

In our 5+5 format, we'll publish the first 5 on Saturday morning and the second 5 on Sunday.

Arlington Father Shot in Road Rage Incident Speaks Out

After being shot in the head during a road rage incident in Arlington Monday night, Kyle Johnson spent the next couple of days at home battling agonizing headaches, ringing in his ears and general fear and confusion. Johnson said he was driving home with his wife and 3-year-old twins when he upset another driver while trying to change lanes in a traffic jam on Interstate 20. “I was in the center lane trying to get over to the right and I might’ve gotten too close to this guy or cut him off by accident. He got upset and started flashing his lights,” said Johnson. That’s when Johnson said the other driver tried to pass him on the shoulder, clipping his mirror and sideswiping the family’s car. To read more about this story, click here.

Former Dallas County Schools Board President Pleads Guilty to Tax Evasion

Former Dallas County Schools Board President Larry Duncan pleaded guilty to federal tax evasion Monday in connection with the corruption case that brought down the agency last fall, NBC 5 Investigates has learned. With his wife and two family members sitting in the front aisle, Duncan, who led the DCS board for more than a decade, stood before U.S. District Judge Barbara Lynn Monday morning and said, "guilty your honor." To read more about this story, click here.

Mom Calls NBC 5 After Insurance Denies Coverage for Son's Treatment

Most parents are willing to do anything to make sure their child is healthy. But a couple in Bedford said an insurance company was standing in the way of getting their son the help he needs. To read more about this story, click here.

Lawsuit Alleges Texts From Beto O'Rourke Campaign Are Illegal

U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke's Senate campaign has been hit with a class action lawsuit, filed in North Texas, over unwanted text messages sent to registered voters in the state. The suit was filed Friday in the U.S. Northern District of Texas by a Collin County resident. To read more about this story, click here.

Courageous Kids: Shaeffer Vetterick

A 7-year old from Frisco is living proof that practice make perfect and that's why she's an NBC 5 Courageous Kid. To read more about this story, click here.

Check back and look for 5 more stories on Sunday.