Arlington Buys Out Flood Damaged Residents

As homeowners across North Texas clean up from flooding caused by record setting rainfall and prepare for the next round, the City of Arlington is looking to buy the homes that have sustained the most damage. It’s part of the city’s Voluntary Flood Mitigation Buyout Program which targets homes within the city that have been significantly damaged by flood water or those that continue to flood time and time again. To read more about this story, click here.

Drivers Say GM Refuses to Replace Defective Airbags

Drivers tell NBC 5 Responds that GM refuses to replace their Takata airbags saying no fix is available for customers like him, because General Motors is petitioning the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to exempt many of their vehicles from this recall, claiming the airbags in certain trucks and SUVs do not pose "an unreasonable risk to safety." To read more about this story, click here.

Shingles Vaccine in High Demand

NBC 5 has received several viewer emails from patients frustrated that they’re not able to find the shingles vaccine at their local pharmacies. Some of the patients indicated that they’re in need of their second dose and say they continue to call several pharmacies at a time, with no luck. Shingles is a painful skin rash caused by reactivation of the varicella zoster virus, the same virus that causes chickenpox. The maker of vaccine Shingrix says the vaccine has been met with an unprecedented level of demand from patients and health care professionals.body here. To read more about this story, click here.

$76 Million Klyde Warren Park Expansion Plans Revealed

Dallas' well-known deck park is about to expand in a major way with a pavilion, parking garage and more green space. The Woodall Rodgers Park Foundation and VisitDallas announced Friday plans to complete the original vision of Dallas' Klyde Warren Park -- a $76 million project that will add 1.2 acres of space over Woodall Rodgers Freeway west of St. Paul Street. To read more about this story, click here.

Dallas Leaders Like Plan to Put Robotic Delivery Vehicles on Streets

Dallas City Council members had good things to say Wednesday about plans to test robotic delivery vehicles on city sidewalks. A company called Marble, based in San Francisco, intends to put as many as 20 robotic vehicles in Dallas to begin to map sidewalks for automated delivery service. The vehicles would have a human escort at first before starting to operate independently. To read more about this story, click here.

