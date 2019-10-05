To help make sure you stay informed on the most shared and talked about stories across North Texas, each Saturday and Sunday we'll revisit 5 stories from the previous week and capsulize them in this digest with the most recent updates.
In our 5+5 format, we'll publish the first 5 on Saturday morning and the second 5 on Sunday.
J.D. Granger Out as Top Manager of Fort Worth's Panther Island Project
Major management changes at the embattled Trinity River Vision Authority included the removal of its executive director, J.D. Granger, who had headed up the "Panther Island" project since its beginning more than a dozen years ago. To read more about this story, click here.
Ferris Water Restored, But Reward Issued for Culprit
After three long days, water service has been restored in the city of Ferris, although the water is unsafe to drink and a $1,000 reward has been offered to find the person who may be responsible for the draining of a municipal water tower. To read more about this story, click here.
Developer: Collin Creek Mall Mosaics Can't Be Saved After All
Collin Creek Mall developers say the 40-year-old "Sanger-Harris" mosaics on an exterior wall cannot be saved because of asbestos concerns. To read more about this story, click here.
State Fair Honors Vietnam Veterans
The State Fair of Texas celebrates everything that is great about the Lone Star State. And at the State Fair, there is a group that is dedicated to celebrating the service of the greatest among us here in the Lone Star State - military veterans. To read more about this story, click here.
#SomethingGood: Boy, 5, Rallies Community to Restore Baseball Field
A boy, 5, and his mom organized a huge effort to restore a baseball field n Richardson. To read more about this story, click here.
