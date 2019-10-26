To help make sure you stay informed on the most shared and talked about stories across North Texas, each Saturday and Sunday we'll revisit 5 stories from the previous week and capsulize them in this digest with the most recent updates.

In our 5+5 format, we'll publish the first 5 on Saturday morning and the second 5 on Sunday.

Customers Run for Their Lives as EF-3 Tornado Strikes

Cellphone video captured the chaos as an EF-3 tornado struck the El Rancho Market on Marsh Lane. Customers bolted the back when doors and windows blew out. To read more about this story, click here.

Customers Run for Their Lives as EF-3 Tornado Strikes

Customers ran for their lives as an EF-3 tornado struck a store in northwest Dallas. (Published Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019)

Amber Guyger's Lawyers File Intent to Appeal Murder Conviction

Lawyers representing convicted murderer and former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger have filed an intent to appeal. According to Robert Rodgers, one of Guyger's attorneys, the team plans to appeal both her murder conviction and her 10-year sentence. To read more about this story, click here.

Guyger's Lawyers File Intent to Appeal Conviction: KRLD

Lawyers representing convicted murderer and former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger have filed an intent to appeal, KRLD reports. (Published Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019)

Football Official Thanks Rescuers Who Saved Him Friday

A North Texas high school football game came to a sudden stop for several minutes on Friday night, after an official collapsed on the field. Dennis Bennett, 69, suffered a heart attack while officiating the game between Celina High School and Melissa High school. To read more about this story, click here.

Football Official Thanks Rescuers Who Saved Him Friday

A North Texas high school football game came to a sudden stop for several minutes on Friday night, after an official collapsed on the field. (Published Monday, Oct. 21, 2019)

New Dickies Arena in Fort Worth to Host 2020 U.S. Gymnastics Championships

At a press conference Wednesday morning, Fort Worth city leaders announced Dickies Arena would be hosting the 2020 U.S. Gymnastics Championships, the last stop for Olympic hopefuls who hope to make the team at the Olympic trials. To read more about this story, click here.

New Dickies Arena in Fort Worth to Host 2020 U.S. Gymnastics Championships

At a press conference Wednesday morning, Fort Worth city leaders announced Dickies Arena would be hosting the 2020 U.S. Gymnastics Championships, the last stop for Olympic hopefuls who hope to make the team at the Olympic trials. (Published Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019)

NRH Firefighters Give Special Tour for Girl With Blindness

First responders in North Richland Hills made sure a young girl with blindness didn't feel left out during her elementary school's tour of the police cars and fire trucks. To read more about this story, click here.

NRH Firefighters Give Special Tour for Girl With Blindness

First responders in North Richland Hills made sure a young girl with blindness didn't feel left out during her elementary school's tour of the police cars and fire trucks. (Published Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019)

Check back and look for 5 more stories on Sunday.