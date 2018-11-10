To help make sure you stay informed on the most shared and talked about stories across North Texas, each Saturday and Sunday we'll revisit 5 stories from the previous week and capsulize them in this digest with the most recent updates.

21-Year-Old Killed While Attempting to Save Uncle During Armed Robbery

A 21-year-old man is dead after he tried to help his uncle during an armed robbery in Garland Friday evening. The terrifying ambush was captured on the family's home surveillance system. It shows four people, dressed in all black with their faces concealed, approaching the two men in the driveway as they returned home from work. To read more about this story, click here.

Ted Cruz Wins Senate Race, Holds Off Challenger O'Rourke

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz has fended off rising-star Democrat Beto O'Rourke to win re-election in a much-watched Texas Senate race. In his victory speech, Cruz said O'Rourke "worked tirelessly" and that millions of people across the state were "inspired by his campaign." To read more about this story, click here.

DeSoto Man Fights To Get Deceased Mother's Money Back

A Desoto man said a senior living complex didn't care about his mother's death. He said his mother died right before moving into the Dallas facility, but the complex still wanted first month's rent. He called NBC 5's Samantha Chatman to investigate. To read more about this story, click here.

86-Year-Old Man Fights Off Attacker Inside North Fort Worth McDonald's

An 86-year-old man is speaking out after he was attacked at a McDonald's in North Fort Worth. No matter the age, he said he's never the kind to back down. He told NBC5 how he fought back and why he thinks it's so important the suspect be caught. To read more about this story, click here.

Local Marine Veteran in Movie 'A Star is Born'

Marine Veteran Jacob Schick is in Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga's film, "A Star is Born." He shares what it was like on set and his personal connection to the message of the movie. To read more about this story, click here.

