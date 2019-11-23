To help make sure you stay informed on the most shared and talked about stories across North Texas, each Saturday and Sunday we'll revisit 5 stories from the previous week and capsulize them in this digest with the most recent updates.

In our 5+5 format, we'll publish the first 5 on Saturday morning and the second 5 on Sunday.

'The Invisibles': Texas Born Kids in Mexico Suffer Paperwork Nightmare

Some Texas children living south of the border are having difficulty going to school or getting medical help because of a paperwork mess some child advocates blame on the state of Texas. To read more about this story, click here.

Reverchon Park Could Host Minor League Pro Sports

A major upgrade proposed for the century-old ballfield at Reverchon Park in Dallas could transform it into a venue for minor league professional sports. To read more about this story, click here.

Texas High-Speed Train Is 'Shovel Ready'

Work is moving ahead on the planned high-speed train between Dallas and Houston. Texas Central, the private company behind the project, said it is essentially ready to begin construction. To read more about this story, click here.

Go Nuts! Now's the Time to Buy Texas Pecans

The Texas pecan crop is down from years past, but in Collin County one farmer said he's having his best crop in 20 years. To read more about this story, click here.

Holiday Hits, Week 3: A Look at the Hottest Toys of 2019

Laurie Schacht, Chief Toy Officer, of The Toy Insider gives us a list of the hottest toys of the 2019 holiday season. Each Monday in November, Schacht will introduce us to a new category of toys. To read more about this story, click here.

Check back and look for 5 more stories on Sunday.