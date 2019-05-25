To help make sure you stay informed on the most shared and talked about stories across North Texas, each Saturday and Sunday we'll revisit 5 stories from the previous week and capsulize them in this digest with the most recent updates.

In our 5+5 format, we'll publish the first 5 on Saturday morning and the second 5 on Sunday.

FBI Takes Custody of Man Charged With Kidnapping 8-Year-Old Girl in Fort Worth

Michael Webb, the man accused of abducting an 8-year-old girl as she walked with her mother in a Fort Worth neighborhood over the weekend, is now in the custody of the FBI. To read more about this story, click here.

Texas Department of Motor Vehicles Investigating Local Dealership After 200+ Complaints

Fenton Hyundai in Mesquite is accused of not issuing titles, license plates and worse, not paying off trade-in vehicles. NBC 5's Samantha Chatman Responds. To read more about this story, click here.

Police: Legalizing CBD in Texas May Bring More Problems, Confusion

As lawmakers move closer to legalizing CBD oil in Texas, NBC 5 Investigates has learned that confusion may linger on what's legal and what's not, because law enforcement officials don't have the tools needed to tell the difference between CBD and marijuana. To read more about this story, click here.

DFW Airport, American Airlines Announce Plans for Sixth Terminal at DFW Airport

Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport and American Airlines revealed plans Monday to develop a sixth terminal at the airport, Terminal F. Up to 24 new gates would be included in the new terminal in phases, as demand for additional space is warranted. To read more about this story, click here.

#SomethingGood: 6-Year-Old Humanitarian Brings Hope to Refugee Kids Across the World

From Central America, to Europe, and even the Middle East, Paisley Elliott is on a mission to bring hope to refugee children around the world -- and to show them someone cares about them. To read more about this story, click here.

Check back and look for 5 more stories on Sunday.