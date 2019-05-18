To help make sure you stay informed on the most shared and talked about stories across North Texas, each Saturday and Sunday we'll revisit 5 stories from the previous week and capsulize them in this digest with the most recent updates.

In our 5+5 format, we'll publish the first 5 on Saturday morning and the second 5 on Sunday.

Road Rage: Man With Machete Recorded Attacking Another Driver's Car in Dallas

A North Texas driver captured an apparent case of road rage on dashcam Friday showing a man attack another driver's car with a machete after a minor crash on LBJ Freeway. To read more about this story, click here.

Suspected Serial Killer Charged With Five Additional Deaths of Plano-Area Women

A suspected serial killer accused of targeting elderly women in Dallas and Collin counties is now facing 12 counts of capital murder. This week, a Collin County grand jury handed down five capital murder indictments against suspected serial killer Billy Chemirmir. The jury voted on the indictments Tuesday, but the details didn’t become available until Thursday. To read more about this story, click here.

1 in 4 Online Shoppers Have Bought 'Fakes': BBB

A report titled 'Fakes Are Not Fashionable' is the result of months of work and more than 2,500 counterfeit complaints filed by consumers across the country. To read more about this story, click here.

Dallas Businessman Completes Deepest Ocean Dive in Human History

Dallas businessman Victor Vescovo became the deepest diving human in history when his Five Deeps Expedition reached the bottom of the Pacific Ocean's Challenger Deep on April 28, the expedition disclosed Monday. To read more about this story, click here.

The Next Generation of 'Tower Climbers' Training in North Texas

The latest generation of cell technology is on the way to speed up how we interact with our devices and the people charged with making it happen are currently being trained in North Texas. To read more about this story, click here.

Check back and look for 5 more stories on Sunday.