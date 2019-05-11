To help make sure you stay informed on the most shared and talked about stories across North Texas, each Saturday and Sunday we'll revisit 5 stories from the previous week and capsulize them in this digest with the most recent updates.

In our 5+5 format, we'll publish the first 5 on Saturday morning and the second 5 on Sunday.

North Texas Hospital Hit by 'So Many Elevators Down' in Year Before a Nurse Was Crushed, Critically Injured

Internal emails between JPS and the company hired to maintain its elevators, thyssenkrupp, show that Elevator 29 was just one of many with lingering problems, long before a nurse was hurt on Jan. 20. To read more about this story, click here.

Don't Call Back! FCC Warns of West African 'One Ring' Phone Scam

A surge in robocalls coming from the 222 country code have been reported in North Texas and now the FCC is warning about it. The scam, known as the "One Ring" or "Wangiri" scam, begins when your phone rings once then stops, typically during the overnight hours. Calling back could land you a huge toll charge. To read more about this story, click here.

Gene and Jerry Jones Donate $7.5M to Create Cancer Care Facility in Dallas

Jerry and Gene Jones announced a $7.5 million dollar gift to create a Hope Lodge facility in Dallas that will offer cancer patients a free place to stay when they must travel for treatment to any of the area's premier medical centers. To read more about this story, click here.

#SomethingGood: 7-Year-Old's Birthday Wish Starts Trend of Kindness

Gracie Chambers had one wish for her seventh birthday: coloring books. Before her birthday, she made the decision to donate all of her gifts to Cook Children's Medical Center. To read more about this story, click here.

Jenna Bush Hager One-on-One With Meredith Land

She's a Texan, a former President's daughter and she's raising a young family in Manhattan, all while launching a new show on NBC! Meredith Land flew to New York to talk to Jenna Bush Hager on the set of the fourth hour of TODAY, a day she announced to the world, she's expecting her third baby. To read more about this story, click here.

Check back and look for 5 more stories on Sunday.