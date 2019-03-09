To help make sure you stay informed on the most shared and talked about stories across North Texas, each Saturday and Sunday we'll revisit 5 stories from the previous week and capsulize them in this digest with the most recent updates.

In our 5+5 format, we'll publish the first 5 on Saturday morning and the second 5 on Sunday.

Dallas Police Chief Shakes Up Criminal Investigation Division

Police Chief Renee Hall has reassigned most of the investigators, along with their two commanders, from the police department's elite Special Investigations Unit inside the Criminal Investigations Division, NBC 5 News has learned. To read more about this story, click here.

Thieves Caught Stealing From Purse at McKinney Restaurant

A pair of thieves were caught on surveillance video stealing from a purse that was slung across the back of a chair. To read more about this story, click here.

Couple Says They Were Locked Out Of Airbnb Rental

Imagine being stranded in a foreign country in the middle of the night. That's what happened to one local couple when they were locked out of their Airbnb. To read more about this story, click here.

BB-Sized Device in Mansfield Woman's Heart Keeps Her Alive

Heart failure affects thousands of Americans every year. Tried and true medications and medical devices can help heart failure patients live long and normal lives, but they didn't work for a Mansfield woman. Instead, a device the size of a BB is keeping her alive. To read more about this story, click here.

Motivational Speaker Inspires Richland High School Students

Kevin Atlas, the first one-armed person to receive a Division I basketball scholarship, is touring the country to support the "Believe in You" Challenge. The goal is to inspire students, administrators and teachers to get out of their comfort zones and believe in themselves. To read more about this story, click here.

Check back and look for 5 more stories on Sunday.