Dallas Firefighter, Trapped in Burning Building, Speaks Publicly First on NBC 5
For the first time, one of the three firefighters trapped inside of a massive condominium fire is telling her story on camera. She credits much of the successful rescue of her team to a special group of firefighters. To read more about this story, click here.
Homeowners Upset After HOA Installs License Plate Readers
Residents in a North Texas neighborhood say their HOA has gone too far after it installed license plate cameras that store personal data. The cameras read license plates when someone enters or exits the community, and that information is then stored in a database. To read more about this story, click here.
Dozens of Rattlesnakes Removed From Under Texas Home
A Texas homeowner who reported seeing "a few" snakes under his home actually had dozens of rattlesnakes living beneath his house. To read more about this story, click here.
On World Down Syndrome Day, Dallas Ice Cream Shop Touts Inclusion
Inside of Highland Park's Howdy Homemade, scoops of dozens of flavors of ice cream are served in cups and cones. But the restaurant's mission is about so much more than the sweet treats they scoop up, it's about the employees who make it all happen. To read more about this story, click here.
P!nk Stops at Buc-ee's During Texas Road Trip
Singer P!nk is in the middle of her 'Beautiful Trauma' Tour and took her family for a pit stop at Buc-ee's along the way! To read more about this story, click here.
