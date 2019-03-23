To help make sure you stay informed on the most shared and talked about stories across North Texas, each Saturday and Sunday we'll revisit 5 stories from the previous week and capsulize them in this digest with the most recent updates.

Dallas Firefighter, Trapped in Burning Building, Speaks Publicly First on NBC 5

For the first time, one of the three firefighters trapped inside of a massive condominium fire is telling her story on camera. She credits much of the successful rescue of her team to a special group of firefighters. To read more about this story, click here.

Homeowners Upset After HOA Installs License Plate Readers

Residents in a North Texas neighborhood say their HOA has gone too far after it installed license plate cameras that store personal data. The cameras read license plates when someone enters or exits the community, and that information is then stored in a database. To read more about this story, click here.

Dozens of Rattlesnakes Removed From Under Texas Home

A Texas homeowner who reported seeing "a few" snakes under his home actually had dozens of rattlesnakes living beneath his house. To read more about this story, click here.

On World Down Syndrome Day, Dallas Ice Cream Shop Touts Inclusion

Inside of Highland Park's Howdy Homemade, scoops of dozens of flavors of ice cream are served in cups and cones. But the restaurant's mission is about so much more than the sweet treats they scoop up, it's about the employees who make it all happen. To read more about this story, click here.

P!nk Stops at Buc-ee's During Texas Road Trip

Singer P!nk is in the middle of her 'Beautiful Trauma' Tour and took her family for a pit stop at Buc-ee's along the way! To read more about this story, click here.

View this post on Instagram Truck stops in Texas. Don’t ask, just do it. A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on Mar 20, 2019 at 11:03pm PDT

