From right: Lord Harrington owns a waste recycling facility in Johnson County, a Waco castle purchased by Chip and Joanna Gaines and Jenna Owens of The Kidd Kraddick Morning Show.

To help make sure you stay informed on the most shared and talked about stories across North Texas, each Saturday and Sunday we'll revisit 5 stories from the previous week and capsulize them in this digest with the most recent updates.

In our 5+5 format, we'll publish the first 5 on Saturday morning and the second 5 on Sunday.

Dallas City Councilman Kevin Felder Surrenders After Arrest Warrant Issued

Dallas City Councilman Kevin Felder surrendered to police Tuesday morning after an arrest warrant was issued Monday related to a crash investigation. To read more about this story, click here.

Dallas City Councilman Surrenders at Dallas County Jail

Dallas City Councilman Kevin Felder surrendered to police Tuesday morning after an arrest warrant was issued Monday related to a crash investigation. (Published Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019)

Cleburne Wants to Jail Owner of Human Waste Recycling Company

The city of Cleburne asked a judge on Monday to hold the owner of a company that recycles human waste in contempt of court for operating during rainy weather, which the city says threatens the public water supply. To read more about this story, click here.

Cleburne Wants to Jail Owner of Human Waste Recycling Company

The city of Cleburne asked a judge on Monday to hold the owner of a company that recycles human waste in contempt of court for operating during rainy weather, which the city says threatens the public water supply. (Published Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019)

Firefighters Participate in New Strength Program to Prevent Injuries

Half of all firefighters' injuries in 2017 were strains, sprains and muscles pains, according to the National Fire Protection Association. In Addison, firefighters are participating in a new workout regimen meant to strengthen their bodies and prevent injuries on and off the job. To read more about this story, click here.

Addison Firefighters Participate in New Strength Program

Half of all firefighters' injuries in 2017 were strains, sprains and muscles pains, according to the National Fire Protection Association. In Addison, firefighters are participating in a new workout regimen meant to strengthen their bodies and prevent injuries on and off the job. (Published Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019)

Popular Radio Host’s Beauty Line With New Ingredient Selling Out

If you listen to the Kidd Kraddick Morning show on your morning drive, you know Jenna Owens. The radio host got a jump on the CBD beauty trend, creating products that she said are clearing-up a number of skin conditions and are selling like hot cakes. To read more about this story, click here.

Radio Host's Beauty Line with New Ingredient Selling Out

If you listen to the Kidd Kraddick Morning show on your morning drive, you know Jenna Owens. The radio host got a jump on the CBD beauty trend, creating products that she said are clearing-up a number of skin conditions and are selling like hot cakes. (Published Monday, Feb. 25, 2019)

'Fixer Upper' Couple Buys Historic Castle in Texas

Chip and Joanna Gaines of HGTV's "Fixer Upper" home improvement show closed last week on the historic, but rundown, Cottonland Castle in Waco. To read more about this story, click here.

'Fixer Upper' Couple Buys Historic Castle in Texas

Chip and Joanna Gaines' latest home project is quite the fixer-upper. The Texas couple made famous by HGTV's "Fixer Upper" home improvement show closed last week on the historic but rundown Cottonland Castle in Waco. (Published Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019)

Check back and look for 5 more stories on Sunday.