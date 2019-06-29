To help make sure you stay informed on the most shared and talked about stories across North Texas, each Saturday and Sunday we'll revisit 5 stories from the previous week and capsulize them in this digest with the most recent updates.

In our 5+5 format, we'll publish the first 5 on Saturday morning and the second 5 on Sunday.

'Demons' Led to Son's Sacrifice, Mother Quoted in Affidavit

An Irving mother who believed "demons told her to sacrifice her son" has been arrested and faces a charge of capital murder in the death of her 8-year-old child. (Published Monday, June 24, 2019)

Consumers Demand Answers From Nissan Over Melting Dashboards

An auto safety group is calling for a nationwide recall after concerns over melting Nissan dashboards. The group says the issue is much more than a cosmetic issue, and is demanding a recall from the manufacturer. (Published Monday, June 24, 2019)

Dallas' West End Neon Arches Get New Life

Under Woodall Rogers in an often overlooked pocket of Dallas, an icon came back to life Wednesday night. (Published Wednesday, June 26, 2019)

Swim Lessons, Drowning Prevention: What Parents Need to Know

Drowning is the leading cause of accidental death for kids under age 5 and Texas often leads the nation in drownings involving children. (Published Monday, June 24, 2019)

#SomethingGood : Plano Boy, 12, Raises Thousands of Dollars for Homeless, School Supplies for Kids

Plano boy raises thousands of dollars for the homeless and school supplies for kids through running a lemonade stand. (Published Wednesday, June 26, 2019)

