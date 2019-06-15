To help make sure you stay informed on the most shared and talked about stories across North Texas, each Saturday and Sunday we'll revisit 5 stories from the previous week and capsulize them in this digest with the most recent updates.

In our 5+5 format, we'll publish the first five on Saturday morning and the second five on Sunday.

Apartment 'Totally Unusable' After Crane Collapse; More Than 500 Residents Forced to Move

Those who called Elan City Lights home until Sunday afternoon will be forced to find a new home. Monday night, managers of the complex posted an update online saying "the building has become totally unusable for residential purposes and you will not be able to reoccupy your apartment." To read more about this story, click here.

Graphic Warning: Fort Worth Police Release Body Cam Video of Deadly Shooting

Fort Worth police on Thursday released dramatic body-camera footage that captured the scene when three officers opened fire on a 20-year-old man Sunday. To read more about this story, click here.

Concepts Revealed for Dallas Uber 'Skyports'

Imagine buzzing from Frisco to downtown Dallas in a matter of minutes. That’s the vision of Uber, which plans to pioneer its flying taxi service in North Texas. Now we're getting a better of idea of what Uber Air might look like when it gets off the ground in a few years. To read more about this story, click here.

Small Plane Makes Emergency Landing at Alliance Airport

A small twin-engine plane landed safely at Alliance Airport after having to burn fuel to make an emergency landing because of gear problems. To read more about this story, click here.

#SomethingGood: Arlington Man Donating Soccer Clothes to Underserved Children

An Arlington man is using his love for soccer to help kids in need. Through his LGNDGear company, he donates shirts to underserved kids playing soccer. To read more about this story, click here.

Check back and look for 5 more stories on Sunday.