Police Investigate Disappearance, Death of Denton Boy

Denton police say there is no obvious sign of foul play in the death of a young boy, found inside a car Wednesday morning. After an extensive search through Tuesday afternoon and night, the boy's body was discovered Wednesday morning inside a vehicle just a few hundred feet from where he lived. To read more about this story, click here.

Dallas County Judge Responds to Criticism About Shaved Hairstyle and Bold Makeup

Dallas County Judge Amber Givens-Davis presided over one of the most talked-about cases in recent news. When she stepped off the bench, the last thing she expected was to face thousands of comments about her hair and makeup. To read more about this story, click here.

Video of Girl Licking Blue Bell Ice Cream Linked to Store in Texas

Police in Lufkin, Texas have cracked the case involving a juvenile woman who can be seen licking a tub of ice cream in a viral video. To read more about this story, click here.

4th of July 2019 Busy Across DFW

Fireworks lit the skies at Independence Day Celebrations across Dallas-Fort Worth this week, with cities offering full schedules of music, food and games. But, as North Texans celebrated the Fourth of July, first responders across DFW prepared for what is traditionally one the busiest nights of the year. To read more about this story, click here.

#SomethingGood: 3-Year-Old Boy Finds Unlikely Friendship With Sanitation Worker

Three-year-old Caleb, who has special needs, has found an unlikely friend in the Waste Connections worker who runs pickup on his Frisco street. To read more about this story, click here.

