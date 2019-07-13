To help make sure you stay informed on the most shared and talked about stories across North Texas, each Saturday and Sunday we'll revisit 5 stories from the previous week and capsulize them in this digest with the most recent updates.

Slater Swartwood Sr. Sentenced to Federal Prison for Money Laundering in Dallas County School Scandal

Slater Swartwood Sr. was sentenced Tuesday to 18 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to a money laundering conspiracy charge in December 2017. To read more about this story, click here.

H. Ross Perot, Politician, Businessman and Texan, Dies at 89

H. Ross Perot, best known for his run as an independent candidate in the 1992 presidential campaign, died Tuesday at his home in Dallas, NBC 5 has confirmed. He was 89 years old. To read more about this story, click here.

Refurbished Mural Pays Tribute to Arlington's Amber Hagerman

The Arlington girl whose abduction and murder led to the worldwide Amber Alert notification system to find missing children was remembered on Sunday. Amber Hagerman's image is now part of a special mural located behind the La Michoacana supermarket along East Abram Street in Arlington. To read more about this story, click here.

Church Opens Affordable Housing Complex in Mansfield

After a year of construction and 12 years of planning, a Tarrant County church opened the doors to a senior living apartment complex built to help tackle affordable housing challenges in the community. To read more about this story, click here.

Teen Turned Away From Summer Job for Hair Picked Up By Modeling Agency

A Fort Worth teen was told he couldn't get a summer job at Six Flags Over Texas because of his shoulder length dreadlocks. Three months later, he may be on the road to becoming a model after an international modeling scout saw his story. To read more about this story, click here.

