To help make sure you stay informed on the most shared and talked about stories across North Texas, each Saturday and Sunday we'll revisit 5 stories from the previous week and capsulize them in this digest with the most recent updates.

In our 5+5 format, we'll publish the first 5 on Saturday morning and the second 5 on Sunday.

Herb Kelleher, co-founder and Chairman Emeritus of Dallas-based Southwest Airlines, died Thursday at the age of 87. As legend has it, Kelleher and co-founder Rollin King sketched out their plan for Southwest Airlines in 1967 on a cocktail napkin. However, due to a prolonged legal battle, it would be more than four years before the intrastate airline would get off the ground. When the first flight departed Love Field in June 1971, the airline had just three aircraft and would fly 12 daily routes between Dallas and Houston and Dallas and San Antonio. To read more about this story, click here.

Cold, soaking wet deliveries have landed a North Texas postal worker in hot water. A Fort Worth woman says she had to grab her cell phone so her neighbors would know why their packages ended up damaged or drenched. She saw a U.S. postal worker flinging more than a dozen packages out of his mail truck and onto the wet ground below. Several of the boxes, many Amazon orders, appeared to have high water marks. NBC 5 sent the :15 video to the postal service office in Fort Worth. A spokesman sent NBC 5 a statement that reads in part: “We are disappointed to see the actions of our employee, and apologize to the customers affected by this incident.” To read more about this story, click here.

One his first day on the job, Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot gave the oath of office to prosecutors and investigators in the 470-person office. He also gave some insight on how he will run the office. To read more about this story, click here.

Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price announced Thursday that she will seek an unprecedented fifth, two-year term leading Cowtown. If successful, she would become the longest serving mayor in Fort Worth history. Price, former Tarrant County Tax Assessor-Collector, was first elected in 2011. She made the announcement at a meeting of the East Fort Worth Business Association. To read more about this story, click here.

Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher leads his team on the football field day in and day out. But it's not the only one he leads -- and the second one plays for higher stakes. To read more about this story, click here.

