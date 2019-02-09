To help make sure you stay informed on the most shared and talked about stories across North Texas, each Saturday and Sunday we'll revisit 5 stories from the previous week and capsulize them in this digest with the most recent updates.

In our 5+5 format, we'll publish the first 5 on Saturday morning and the second 5 on Sunday.

Man Fleeing Police Steals Car, Runs Into Home Before Pursuit Ends

A pursuit in which an armed man carjacked a person, crashed into a pole and ran into a residential area ended when police took him into custody inside a North Dallas home Wednesday afternoon. Police chased the man on foot into a wooded area near the intersection of Abrams Road and Chimney Hill Lane in North Dallas. To read more about this story, click here.

Mother's Gut-Wrenching Post Saves a Life Hundreds of Miles Away

She lost her daughter to a common virus and shared her story on social media to raise awareness. Her post saved the life of an infant 200 miles away. To read more about this story, click here.

All-Girl Student Construction Team Builds Housing Structures for Birds at Dallas Zoo

The mission of a group of all-girl construction students is to help build homes for the birds at the Dallas Zoo -- and to break down gender stereotypes. Tami Gamble-Gurnell, known as Mrs. G, teaches construction and building trades at Duncanville High School and leads the school's bird structure building team. To read more about this story, click here.

Living for Free as a Texas Parks Park Host

Retirees Bruce and Nan Nance are volunteering as Park Hosts for Texas Parks and Wildlife, which comes with a lot of benefits. To read more about this story, click here.

Dallas Tour Takes Couples to 10 Luxury Wedding Venues in One Day

Planning a wedding means a lot of decision-making, but one Dallas company wants to make it easier. They're offering a tour of 10 luxury venues in one day. Couples can see the food and the ambiance of what the wedding would look like. To read more about this story, click here.

