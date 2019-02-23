To help make sure you stay informed on the most shared and talked about stories across North Texas, each Saturday and Sunday we'll revisit 5 stories from the previous week and capsulize them in this digest with the most recent updates.

In our 5+5 format, we'll publish the first 5 on Saturday morning and the second 5 on Sunday.

Videos Show Dallas Girl's Final Moments Before Deadly Natural Gas Explosion

Saturday marks one year since a 12-year-old girl was killed in a natural gas explosion in her Dallas home. The family of Linda "Michelita" Rogers released a series of videos this week showing the girl's final moments. To read more about this story, click here.

The family of Linda "Michelita" Rogers, the 12-year-old girl killed in a natural gas explosion in her Dallas home in Feb. 23, 2018, released a series of videos showing the girl's final moments.

One-on-One With Dallas County Sheriff Marian Brown

It's been nearly four months since Marian Brown was elected Dallas County Sheriff. She was appointed to the job on an interim basis when former Sheriff Lupe Valdez stepped down to run for governor in 2018. But Brown says it feels good to have the support of voters. To read more about this story, click here.

NBC 5's Brian Curtis sits down with newly-elected Dallas County Sheriff Marian Brown.

The Skinny on Collagen Supplements, Do They Work?

In recent years, companies have created a variety of ways for people to consume collagen supplements. There are powders, liquids, capsules and shots, and in all kinds of flavors. But do they work? To read more about this story, click here.

In recent years, companies have created a variety of ways for people to consume collagen supplements. There are powders, liquids, capsules and shots, and in all kinds of flavors. But do they work?

Rowlett Veterinarian Prepares for Alaska's Iditarod Race

A Rowlett veterinarian will be an official vet for the Iditarod sled dog race in Alaska. To read more about this story, click here.

A Rowlett veterinarian will be an official vet for the Iditarod sled dog race in Alaska.

Texans, Most Americans Fail U.S. Citizenship Quiz

Texans are not performing well on a quiz based on the U.S. Citizenship exam, according to a recently published study by The Woodrow Wilson National Fellowship Foundation. To read more about this story, click here.

Check back and look for 5 more stories on Sunday.